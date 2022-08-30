ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, TN

Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody

By Alicia Patton, Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.

The TBI issued the alert Tuesday evening for two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland who was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Daniel Boland Jr.

The non-custodial father, Daniel Boland Jr., was facing a charge of custodial interference related to the incident.

The missing two-month-old was found safe early Wednesday morning in Wilson County. According to the TBI, Daniel Boland Jr. was taken into custody.

Two arrested after child abduction

Wilson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a White County man and woman early Wednesday morning after an endangered child was found in the back of a U-Haul van. Authorities arrested Brandy Lee Burns and Daniel Joseph Boland just after 1 a.m. following a pursuit started by the Metro Nashville Police Department late Tuesday night.
WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

