Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.

The TBI issued the alert Tuesday evening for two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland who was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Daniel Boland Jr.

The non-custodial father, Daniel Boland Jr., was facing a charge of custodial interference related to the incident.

The missing two-month-old was found safe early Wednesday morning in Wilson County. According to the TBI, Daniel Boland Jr. was taken into custody.

