Bleckley County, GA

wgxa.tv

Bibb County Schools and CGTC partner with Mayor's Literacy Alliance

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Lester Miller, alongside the Bibb County School District and Central Georgia Technical College held a conference to announce their new partnership in the Mayor's Literacy Alliance. Mayor Miller says, "This group, with the backing of our organizations, is ready to move forward with their work,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County School District teaches students importance of attendance

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Energy filled the gym Thursday morning at Ingram-Pye Elementary School in Macon. Students, faculty, and staff came together to help make sure the kids have the tools they need to succeed in life. September is Attendance Awareness Month, and speakers encouraged students on the importance of...
MACON, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Bleckley County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

New businesses coming to downtown Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
COCHRAN, GA
Person
Steve Smith
13WMAZ

GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Movie money being circulated as counterfeit bills in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you live in or near Jones County, check your $100 bills. At a glance, they look pretty real but look twice. The prop money, clearly marked "For Motion Picture Purposes," has been being spent and accepted around the county. Despite the phrase being printed...
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Proposal, if approved, would increase property taxes in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Property owners in Warner Robins may see a slight increase in their property taxes soon. In the proposal, the city's millage rate would remain 9.98. However, property owners may see an increase based on a reassessment by your county tax assessor. Tax increases of $27.77 for homes with a market value of $125,000 in Houston County and $33.05 for homes of the same value in Peach County are possible.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community

On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GCSU holds discussion panel on women in politics

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The first female mayor of Milledgeville, Mary Parham-Copelan, along with Baldwin County's Solicitor General Skye Gess and the state's first female Secretary of State, Current Georgia College and State University President Cathy Cox, all gathered at GCSU on Wednesday for a panel discussion on women in politics.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

