Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Schools and CGTC partner with Mayor's Literacy Alliance
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Lester Miller, alongside the Bibb County School District and Central Georgia Technical College held a conference to announce their new partnership in the Mayor's Literacy Alliance. Mayor Miller says, "This group, with the backing of our organizations, is ready to move forward with their work,...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District teaches students importance of attendance
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Energy filled the gym Thursday morning at Ingram-Pye Elementary School in Macon. Students, faculty, and staff came together to help make sure the kids have the tools they need to succeed in life. September is Attendance Awareness Month, and speakers encouraged students on the importance of...
WMAZ
Washington County parents address concerns of transparency after autistic child left on bus
We contacted the Washington County Board of Education to give them a chance to address the allegations and the concerns about transparency. They did not respond.
wgxa.tv
Cafeteria Controversy: Crawford Co. parents outraged over students lunches being replaced
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Lunch time at Crawford County schools is leaving parents hungry for change. For two days, students with a balance above $10 were given alternative meals, sparking online and in-person backlash from parents. "It's ridiculous because some parents can't afford to get the lunches and sometimes, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
30 companies show up for Robins Regional Chamber job fair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is continuing to grow jobs and put people to work. On Thursday, more than 30 companies showed up to Robins Regional Chamber's job fair. "It's time to get people back into the economy," Jessica Wilson said. Wilson works for Booz Allen Hamilton as...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
WMAZ
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
RELATED PEOPLE
'R-rated performance': Perry parents frustrated over music played at middle school dance
PERRY, Ga. — Dozens of Perry parents are furious at the Houston County School District. They say the district allowed a DJ to play inappropriate music at a middle school dance. A parent sent 13WMAZ's Molly Jett this video to show you what happened on August 19th. Hundreds of...
'We need at least 3, 4 ambulances to service our area': Woman demands more EMS services in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Emma Warren waited almost an hour before EMS arrived to Brown's Grove Church in Milledgeville, Georgia. She stopped there on her way back from her in-laws' house in Baldwin County when she was experiencing a heart attack. She knew stopping there would allow ambulance services to find her.
wgxa.tv
Perry Middle School Principal reacts to controvery over school dance music
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Casey Friese says he's worried after what he heard and saw in a video of his child's middle school dance. Casey Friese says he is disgusted after seeing this video of his son's middle school dance, where a DJ played F-N-F, a popular TikTok song. While...
GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Movie money being circulated as counterfeit bills in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you live in or near Jones County, check your $100 bills. At a glance, they look pretty real but look twice. The prop money, clearly marked "For Motion Picture Purposes," has been being spent and accepted around the county. Despite the phrase being printed...
Milledgeville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brentwood School football team will have a game with Georgia Military College on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wgxa.tv
Proposal, if approved, would increase property taxes in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Property owners in Warner Robins may see a slight increase in their property taxes soon. In the proposal, the city's millage rate would remain 9.98. However, property owners may see an increase based on a reassessment by your county tax assessor. Tax increases of $27.77 for homes with a market value of $125,000 in Houston County and $33.05 for homes of the same value in Peach County are possible.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community
On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
GCSU holds discussion panel on women in politics
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The first female mayor of Milledgeville, Mary Parham-Copelan, along with Baldwin County's Solicitor General Skye Gess and the state's first female Secretary of State, Current Georgia College and State University President Cathy Cox, all gathered at GCSU on Wednesday for a panel discussion on women in politics.
New restaurant 'No Name Chicken' opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A line was out the door this morning at No Name Chicken, a new restaurant that opened in Warner Robins. They have only been open for about a week so far, but people have been pouring in to try their menu. They offer several different...
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
Bibb deputies looking for missing woman with 'mental health issues'
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a woman who went missing Tuesday. According to a news release, Marcie Renfroe, 34, was last seen by family at her home on Napier Avenue on Tuesday. The family says Renfroe has some mental health issues.
Comments / 0