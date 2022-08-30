ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox manager La Russa misses game with health issue

San Diego Union-Tribune
White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night's game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue.

The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday.

La Russa's absence was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to Chicago general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo stepped in as acting manager.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

