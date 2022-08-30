Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Lassen County Arts Council announces fall events
Sept 1 – Oct. 15 — Mixed Art Exhibit featuring Randy Panfillo, Camille Jauregui and Sara Filce. An artists’ reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Saturday, Sept. 10 — Mural Tour, hosted by local historian Janet Corey. Optional items to...
Lassen County News
Chamber Update
The Chamber board is accepting applications to fill a board vacancy. Chamber members interested are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Stop by our office at 1516 Main Street to pick up a Board of Directors application or contact the office to have one forwarded to you.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Vaughn Middle School
Vaughn Middle School was placed on a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity on Thursday. Washoe County School District announced the lockdown just before 2 p.m. and said that it was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. If you have any information that can help authorities, call...
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Welcome to the very first issue of my new weekly SusanvilleStuff column, Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen. A feature which is most likely wholly unnecessary, yet oddly has been something a lot of people suggested I should write over the years. Why? I am not sure. lol. I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County News
SPD welcomes new officer
The Susanville Police Department offers congratulations to Police Officer Michael Mai, who was sworn in by Chief Ryan Cochran, late last month at a small ceremony at the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement on the department’s Facebook page, “We are very excited to have Officer Mai join our...
police1.com
Photo of the Week: Running a tight ship
This week's photo was submitted by Deputy S. Fisher of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office of Marine 9 docked at the Thunderbird Lodge at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Calling all police photographers! Police1 needs pictures of you in action or training. Submit a photo – it could be selected as our Photo of the Week. Be sure to include your name, department information and some background information on the photo.
Lassen County News
Susanville must demand California investment to secure our future
California projects a savings of $122 million annually from closing the California Correctional Center. That money should be reinvested in Susanville in ways that spur increased economic activity here and would ultimately pay for itself through tax revenues. In the short term, the California Office of Tourism could actively seek...
Lassen County News
Highway 139 chip seal and overlay project upcoming in Lassen County
The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Slate Creek 3-Layer Project on Highway 139 in Lassen County. The $3.25 million project will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place an asphalt rubber chip seal and hot mix asphalt overlay approximately 37 miles north of Susanville, from 4.3 miles north of South Grasshopper Road to just south of Termo Grasshopper Road. The project will also include shoulder backing, upgrading of guardrail to meet current standards and striping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
Lassen County News
BLM donates fire engine to Standish-Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department
The Bureau of Land Management has transferred ownership of a wildland fire engine to the Standish-Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department, a small Lassen County department often called upon to assist the BLM with wildfires on public lands near small communities. BLM Eagle Lake Field Office Manager Emily Ryan said transfer of...
Plumas County News
Sheriffs Blotter Aug 19-22: Cows seek freedom and the bears seek food
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 19-22, 2022. August 19. The...
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 26-28: And the calls keep coming …
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 26-28, 2022. August 26. Swerving...
Lassen County News
SPD conducts crosswalk safety enforcement
The Susanville Police Department conducted a traffic safety enforcement operation on Wednesday, Aug. 31 targeting drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. Officers issued 15 traffic citations and conducted more than 26 traffic stops. The SPD focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors such as speeding, distracted drivers, along with failure to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
Comments / 0