KJ Jefferson and Jalen Catalon preview the matchup of ranked teams with Cincinnati: 'We're all hyped'

Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas drops intense hype video for Saturday’s season opener
The No. 19-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks kick off the football season this weekend with a season-opening matchup against the No. 23-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. The team has a lot of optimism and big expectations around it heading into the season and dropped a hype video to match those on Friday. Here’s a look at the production that didn’t disappoint:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe
Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
Who Starts at Quarterback for Cincinnati Will Determine Very Different Game Plans
With one who'd rather pass than ever run, another who'd rather run than ever pass, Fickell much decide team's identity against Arkansas with QB choice
‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati
No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: Arkansas 9-4; Cincinnati 13-1 The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Arkansas ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Cincinnati finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 27-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.
Cincinnati Football: Quotes to keep in mind for the Razorbacks matchup
Luke Fickell spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon prior to the season opener against Arkansas. As Cincinnati continues to prepare for the road trip, Fickell talked about the quarterback battle, facing a difficult atmosphere and more. There are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on as Cincinnati attempts...
Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas
The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
