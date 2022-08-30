ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, MO

Eli Drinkwitz reveals Mizzou starting WR is in the hospital, will miss 6-8 weeks

Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers got off to the 1-0 start following Thursday night’s rout over Louisiana Tech 52-24. The Tigers were led by an explosive offense and freshman wide receiver Luther Burden; however, Drinkwitz revealed after the game that fellow starting wide receiver Chance Luper will miss 6-8 weeks after he encountered an illness. He also revealed that Luper is currently in the hospital.
Watch Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Last Season Records: Missouri 6-7; Louisiana Tech 3-9 The Missouri Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mizzou (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Louisiana Tech has set their aspirations higher this year.
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble

The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
