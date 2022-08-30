Last Season Records: Missouri 6-7; Louisiana Tech 3-9 The Missouri Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mizzou (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Louisiana Tech has set their aspirations higher this year.

