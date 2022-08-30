Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
New food lockers at Mizzou’s Faurot Field unlike anything else in college sports
The University of Missouri’s football team kicks off its season Thursday night at home against Louisiana Tech. If you're headed to any of the games this season, you'll want to make sure you have your phone.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz reveals Mizzou starting WR is in the hospital, will miss 6-8 weeks
Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers got off to the 1-0 start following Thursday night’s rout over Louisiana Tech 52-24. The Tigers were led by an explosive offense and freshman wide receiver Luther Burden; however, Drinkwitz revealed after the game that fellow starting wide receiver Chance Luper will miss 6-8 weeks after he encountered an illness. He also revealed that Luper is currently in the hospital.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang is eager to see 'chippy, nasty' Missouri
Alyssa Lang is excited to see what Missouri can do this season. Lang believes told SiriusXM SEC radio that she believes the SEC East could be wide open this year and Missouri is team to watch. “They’re chippy, they’re nasty…in the best way, in the way that you want to...
CBS Sports
Watch Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
Last Season Records: Missouri 6-7; Louisiana Tech 3-9 The Missouri Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mizzou (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Louisiana Tech has set their aspirations higher this year.
See 4700 Acres North of Moberly Known as “Trophy Country”
There is a part of northern Missouri that almost looks like Minnesota or maybe even Scotland. It's over 4,700 acres located north of Moberly that is referred to as "Trophy Country" and there are lots of reasons for that. This property called "Trophy Country" ended up on my radar thanks...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged with four felonies after alleged shootout in northeast Columbia
Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Columbia man with four felonies including evidence tampering after what witnesses reportedly described as a shootout Thursday on Mohawk Avenue. The post Man charged with four felonies after alleged shootout in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas
A fire destroyed a barn near the Osage River in Cole County on Tuesday. The post Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a report of a body found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Friday morning. The post Highway patrol investigating report of body found along Interstate 70 near Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank
Columbia police were called to U.S. Bank on Business Loop 70 on Friday morning for an incident that might have involved a weapon. The post Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
