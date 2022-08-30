A 16-year-old who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot and injured in Weld County on Friday morning. It happened on Highway 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest.Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area north of CO 60 just after 10 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office said witnesses told their investigators that road rage probably led to the shooting. The suspect's car took off afterward. The license plate on it is unknown, but the car was described as a 2007-2014 dark blue Toyota Tundra. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound or westbound on US 85 near LaSalle. The people in the car were described by the sheriff's office as "a Latino man and a Latina woman. The woman is described as having dark hair. The man was wearing sunglasses." The teen's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. That person was taken to the hospital. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 350-9600. (Reference case number 22W033619) or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO