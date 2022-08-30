Read full article on original website
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniors
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchen
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NC
'Servant's heart' drives Garner woman's commitment to public service
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a home on Skinner Drive. They say they found a woman who was shot.
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
WRAL
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared. The extent of the injuries is […]
Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who took off Thursday. The Burlington Police Department believe Cyrah Alicia Yanez might be in the company of two men in Durham, NC. They said she could be traveling in a dark colored Jeep with a SC plate, tag...
Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Candidate for Person Co. Sheriff startled when shots fired outside home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Candidate for Person Co. Sheriff startled when shots fired outside home. Keith Daye goes over his account of what happened when gunshots went through his...
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022
Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
