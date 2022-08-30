ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a home on Skinner Drive. They say they found a woman who was shot.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.  The extent of the injuries is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
DURHAM, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022

Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

