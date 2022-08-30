ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

License to sell: New Yorkers with pot convictions given first shot to legally sell

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHoG9_0hbiOFY000

New York is one step closer to recreational marijuana stores opening.

Last week, the state began accepting applications for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses.

News 12 met Junior Martinez and Alfredo Angueira at a marijuana farm in Dutchess County. They are two of three co-founders of CONBUD, a new marijuana dispensary that just applied for a license to legally sell marijuana in the Hudson Valley and New York City region.

"It’s the opportunity for New York state to right a wrong and it’s the opportunity for us to create a new market and get it right," said Angueira, a resident of Westchester County.

The state is giving first dibs on conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses to entrepreneurs with prior marijuana convictions.

"Our co-founder Cross Marte did six years in jail for drugs including marijuana," said Martinez, a Rockland County resident.

CONBUD is baking social justice and equity into their business model.

"We are going to exclusively employ formerly incarcerated individuals to give those who were detrimental to the system the biggest opportunity to grow from the system," Angueira said.

CONBUD'S application was among the first to be submitted when the portal was opened last Thursday.

Their application is listed as No. 13.

Angueira said he is happy to see New York infuse the cannabis industry with social equity measures. He was born in the Bronx and is an attorney who worked with detainees at Rikers Island, providing legal assistance on their cases.

He has seen how drug convictions can create negative cycles.

"When you take somebody out of their community, you take away their economic base," Angueira said. "You take away the dollar, you take away the ability for that nuclear family structure to thrive."

Another state requirement to obtain a license includes having business experience which all three co-founders have. They own several restaurants and businesses through the Westchester and New York City region.

They’ve also been visiting cannabis farmers throughout the state to establish relationships so if their application is approved, they have home-grown marijuana suppliers.

CONBUD hopes to open shop in late Fall or early winter with the states approval.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements

Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?

New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
Dutchess County, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules

Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#New Yorkers
Gothamist

A push to cap NYC broker fees gets new life as rents — and commissions — skyrocket

New York State Senator Jabari Brisport speaks, in April, to a crowd gathered to protest rent increases and aggressive evictions, and support of tenant rights. Last year, Brisport introduced legislation that would have pushed the rental commission fees onto property owners if they were the ones who hired the agents. Three years ago, New York was on the verge of limiting broker fees for prospective tenants. Why did a once-popular proposal to cap the fees vanish? [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $232 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.
KINGSTON, NY
Gothamist

Coney Island public housing residents sue the city over unresolved Hurricane Sandy-spurred problems

Two days after Hurricane Sandy arrived, residents of hard-hit Coney Island began to clean up, even though they remained without power. A resident of Coney Island scavenges debris washed on the beach in search for any valuables Dozens of residents in Coney Island NYCHA complexes are suing the city over lack of cooking gas caused by a Hurricane Sandy spurred remediation project. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wskg.org

Police seeing more drug overdoses at the New York State Fair

WRVO – State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. “We had about four or five on the grounds, even before...
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy