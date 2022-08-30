Read full article on original website
Related
Physicists Broke The Speed of Light With Pulses Inside Hot Plasma
Most of us grow up familiar with the prevailing law that limits how quickly information can travel through empty space: the speed of light, which tops out at 300,000 kilometers (186,000 miles) per second. While photons themselves are unlikely to ever break this speed limit, there are features of light...
Phys.org
New theory for detection of terahertz electromagnetic waves gives hope for advances in IT and medicine
Detecting electromagnetic waves in the terahertz frequency range remains a challenging problem. Researchers from the University of Cambridge, together with physicists from the University of Augsburg, have recently discovered a new physical effect which could change that. In a new study, the scientists are now developing a theory explaining the mechanism behind it. Their findings make it possible to construct small, inexpensive, and highly sensitive terahertz detectors. These could be used, for example, in medical diagnostics, for contactless security checks, or for faster wireless data transmission. The results of the new theory have been published in the journal Physical Review B.
Nature.com
Comparative study of PEG and PEGylated dendrimers in their eutectic mixtures with water analyzed using X-ray diffraction and infrared spectroscopy
It has been reported that the hydration state of biocompatible polymers, such as poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG), affects their bioinertness. PEGylated dendrimers have been studied for use as drug carriers. In our previous study, the hydration behaviors of PEG and PEGylated dendrimers were analyzed using differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) to investigate the relationship between hydration and in vivo behaviors. In this study, the hydration behaviors of PEG and PEGylated dendrimer were analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) and infrared (IR) spectroscopy. According to the XRD analysis, ice was formed and melted in the PEG/water mixture with a 20% water content below 0"‰Â°C during the heating process; however, PEG crystals were formed in the PEG/water mixture containing 70% water. The XRD and IR results of the PEGylated dendrimer/water mixture were similar to those of the PEG/water system containing 70% water. Our IR spectral studies indicated that the hydration state of the PEGylated dendrimer was different from that of PEG containing 20% water. These results suggested that a comprehensive study is important for the analysis of such eutectic mixtures of PEG compounds and water.
Nature.com
Metal"“organic frameworks and covalent organic frameworks as disruptive membrane materials for energy-efficient gas separation
In this Review we survey the molecular sieving behaviour of metal"“organic framework (MOF) and covalent organic framework (COF) membranes, which is different from that of classical zeolite membranes. The nature of MOFs as inorganic"“organic hybrid materials and COFs as purely organic materials is powerful and disruptive for the field of gas separation membranes. The possibility of growing neat MOFs and COFs on membrane supports, while also allowing successful blending into polymer"“filler composites, has a huge advantage over classical zeolite molecular sieves. MOFs and COFs allow synthetic access to more than 100,000 different structures and tailor-made molecular gates. Additionally, soft evacuation below 100"‰Â°C is often enough to achieve pore activation. Therefore, a huge number of synthetic methods for supported MOF and COF membrane thin films, such as solvothermal synthesis, seed-mediated growth and counterdiffusion, exist. Among them, methods with high scale-up potential, for example, layer-by-layer dip- and spray-coating, chemical and physical vapour deposition, and electrochemical methods. Additionally, physical methods have been developed that involve external stimuli, such as electric fields and light. A particularly important point is their ability to react to stimuli, which has allowed the 'drawbacks' of the non-ideality of the molecular sieving properties to be exploited in a completely novel research direction. Controllable gas transport through membrane films is a next-level property of MOFs and COFs, leading towards adaptive process deviation. MOF and COF particles are highly compatible with polymers, which allows for mixed-matrix membranes. However, these membranes are not simple MOF"“polymer blends, as they require improved polymer"“filler interactions, such as cross-linking or surface functionalization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Low-resistance metal contacts to encapsulated semiconductor monolayers with long transfer length
Two-dimensional semiconductors such as transition metal dichalcogenides are of potential use in electronic and optoelectronic devices due to their high mobility, direct optical bandgap and mechanical flexibility. These semiconductors are often encapsulated with hexagonal boron nitride to minimize extrinsic disorder and improve performance, but it is challenging to make high-quality contacts to encapsulated high-purity monolayers. Here we show that metal contacts embedded within hexagonal boron nitride can be transferred onto clean transition metal dichalcogenide monolayers, in an approach that reduces doping, strain and interfacial roughness compared with evaporated metal contacts. Contacts to encapsulated ultraclean tungsten diselenide monolayers created using this technique exhibit a room-temperature contact resistance of around 5"‰kÎ©"‰Î¼m, and provide transistors with zero hysteresis and room-temperature mobility of 655"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1. The contacts also exhibit a transfer length of 1"‰Î¼m, which is several orders of magnitude larger than the channel thickness.
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Comments / 0