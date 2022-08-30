ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks Mother Worries About Funding For Disabled Son's In-Home Care

A Jenks mother doesn't know what she's going to do to care for her disabled son after learning funding for in-home nursing may be taken away. That program is funded by Medicaid and TEFRA, which helps children with significant disabilities. Andee Cooper’s son Kannon is 14 but has the cognitive...
Long COVID Patients Face Organ Transplants, Long Hospital Stays

It’s become an all-too-common story for families across the country. Long COVID causing patients to look for vital organs after fighting for months in hospitals. “Rick was in the hospital 26 days on the ventilator 10 in ICU 20 days,” said Leslie Osborn. Families like the Osborn’s not...
