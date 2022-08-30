ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kimball Ave. construction in Manhattan to end soon

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – A major road in Manhattan that has been closed for almost a year due to road construction is set to reopen soon.

According to the City of Manhattan, Kimball Avenue all four lanes of traffic between College Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“The City of Manhattan, Ebert Construction and Bayer Construction appreciate everyone’s patience as this roadway is reopened after being delivered on time and on budget,” said City Engineer Brian Johnson.

The project is part of the North Campus Corridor (NCC) plan that includes a total of 13 phases. These two most recent phases were partially funded by $6.8 million in grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.

The project’s design is expected to reduce accidents and crashes along the corridor through driveway closures, new signalization, wider lanes and gentler curves. Prior to construction, a total of 45 crashes, nine injuries requiring hospitalization and two fatalities occurred in the Kimball Avenue corridor over the last decade.

The last phase will focus on improvements at the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Denison Avenue, which is under design now and expected to start construction in the spring of 2024. Temporary lane closures may still occur during the fall on Kimball as landscaping and irrigation improvements are completed during favorable planting conditions.

