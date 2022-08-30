ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders weigh in on student loan forgiveness plan

By Courtney Murphy
 3 days ago

(WTAJ)–President Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal is leaving the country and are Pennsylvanians divided on whether it will be beneficial in the long term.

Under this plan , individuals making less than $125,000 or $250,000 as a married person are eligible for debt cancellation. Those who received a Pell Grant will be eligible for up to $20,000 in relief, and those who did not receive a Pell Grant will be eligible for up to $10,000.

Th e U.S Department of Education shows that 1.8 million Pennsylvanians have student loan debt. It’s reported that nearly a million Pennsylvanians are eligible for forgiveness under this plan.

SCASD leads Centre Solar Power Purchasing Agreement

The Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, spoke with WTAJ and said that would help relieve the years of interest accumulation among the younger generation. He noted that recent graduates sit with an anchor load of debt far into their professional careers.

“You’re not going to see this compounding interest, and a lot of young people have had to deal with that,” Harrison said. “At the end of the day, they end up with a loan amount greater than what they actually borrowed, and the President addresses this in his proposal.”

Harrison also noted how this would allow the younger generation to make swifter life decisions such as home buying, marriage, or children. He further discussed how this helps a generation work around the debt to achieve those life goals.

“Many of them are delaying kids or getting married longer. Some of them aren’t buying right now; they’re renting. So we’re building up a whole generation of renters instead of homeowners that all changes if we can tackle this big beam of student loan debt.”

However, there are other sides to the discussion that believe that this will only make matters worse. They argue that this will raise inflation, increase the debt, and cost taxpayers later.

Chairman of PA GOP Lawrence Tabas said this sends a mixed message about accountability. He added that it comes across that the government will find a way to eliminate debts all the time.

“Part of this is about the message we’re sending younger people about accountability,” Tabas said. “In this nation, one of the successes of America has been self-reliance and people going out and working hard and understanding that you have to take responsibility for your actions and make good decisions.”

Tabas added that this could catch up to taxpayers in the long run. Arguments are raised about whether this will increase the cost of college tuition and the debt for those future borrowers.

“We as taxpayers. We, as working Americans. Women and men who go out every day and work at their jobs will be paying for this and get no benefit whatsoever,” Tabas said. “For the students who are getting it, it’s a one-time. It’s not going to affect their long-term, so I think they’ll be misguided in the future.”

