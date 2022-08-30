ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Horrifying Sylvester Stallone Demolition Man prop goes viral

An absolutely terrifying Demolition Man prop has resurfaced, and it’s freaking out the internet. Demolition Man, the Sylvester Stallone action movie, is soon to be celebrating its 30th birthday, and the prop (which sees a naked, cryogenically frozen Stallone) is a surprising early celebration of the anniversary of the ’90s movie.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Aquaman 2 star calls superhero movies “clown work”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has spoken out after comments he made referring to superhero movies as “clown work” went viral. In Aquaman 2, the Ambulance star is set to play classic DC villain David Kane, who is otherwise known as Black Manta and Aquaman’s arch nemesis. Yahya opened...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
thedigitalfix.com

How James Bond prepared Daniel Craig for Knives Out 2

Daniel Craig will be coming back as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out 2 release date for another mystery thriller movie. Expectations are high for the sequel, since the original was such a charming hit out of leftfield. Craig is confident, though – largely thanks to his time as 007.
MOVIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk

The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Why Sean Connery turned down a role in The Matrix

Sean Connery, the man behind one of the most famous iterations of James Bond, and the father to Indiana Jones, almost added another huge film series to his name: The Matrix. Connery was actually offered not one, but two roles in the epic science fiction movies. The veteran actor was...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 writer wants to bring Scarlet Witch back

The Doctor Strange 2 ending left the fate of the Scarlet Witch ambiguous — but it didn’t look good for our favourite mutant. After spending most of the movie chasing after America Chavez and antagonising Strange, Wong, and even alternate versions of herself via Dreamwalking, the Marvel villain finally saw the error of their ways.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Superheroes#Film Star#Mcu
ComicBook

Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger

Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Who is Morgoth?

Who is Morgoth? JRR Tolkien is the father of fantasy for a reason. From the beloved works of The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit to the sprawling text of The Silmarillion, no one has managed to create a fictional world with the level of detail that he has. Amazon’s latest TV series, The Rings of Power, proves that fact, as the show dives into The Second Age and introduces fans to new characters from the pages of Tolkien’s novels.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Stranger Things star ruined Harry Potter audition with a dirty joke

One of the leading stars in Stranger Things season 4, Jamie Campbell Bower, almost took on the role of Harry Potter before torpedoing his own chances with an inappropriate joke. Campbell Bower, who is now best known for his role as the antagonist Vecna in Stranger Things season 4, revealed that his shot at the lead role in the Harry Potter series was wrecked when he spoke on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage and Ari Aster to team up for A24 comedy movie

Ari Aster has made a name for himself directing ‘messed up’ horror movies Hereditary (starring Toni Collette) and Midsommar (starring Florence Pugh) for A24. His next movie, set for release in 2023, is Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix. Aster also has his next project as producer lined up – a comedy movie called Dream Scenario. And Nicolas Cage has just climbed aboard the Aster train.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Disney’s Aladdin wielded the Infinity Gauntlet long before Thanos

Thanos was the first to harness the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet, right? Actually, it might not be quite so clear. An old still from the Aladdin TV fantasy series (yes, there was an Aladdin TV series after the Disney movie) has resurfaced online, and it shows the ex-thief in possession of the mighty Infinity Gauntlet himself.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

The best fantasy series of all time

What are the best fantasy series of all time? In today’s media landscape, there’s a fantasy series for everyone. Due to the epic scope of so much fantasy material, the best of the genre seen on screen is often thought of as the domain of fantasy movies. But, that hasn’t really been true for a long time, especially since Game of Thrones forced itself into the cultural consciousness.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Pooh goes on a killing spree in Winnie the Pooh horror movie trailer

Winnie the Pooh isn’t looking for honey any more, now he’s out for blood. That’s not the tagline for new horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but it should be. Anyway, the first trailer for the bloody monster movie features Pooh and Piglet absolutely tearing through some unsuspecting teens.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Virgin River star compares her character to Amy Adams

Alexandra Breckenridge, star of the hit Netflix series Virgin River, has compared her character Mel Monroe to Amy Adams in Sharp Objects. More specifically, the inspiration behind Monroe’s hair comes directly from Adams’ look in the thrilling TV series. Breckenridge is the backbone of the Virgin River cast,...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Legally Blonde 3 release date speculation plot, cast, and more

What is the Legally Blonde season 3 release date? It’s been over 20 years since Elle Woods first pottered down the hallowed halls of Harvard, but the story isn’t over yet. In 2018, it was announced that Reese Witherspoon would be reprising her role as the iconic 2000s movie character for the third time.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Who plays Sauron in Rings of Power?

Who plays Sauron in Rings of Power? The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be the next major fantasy TV series to hit screens when it makes its debut in just a few days, on September 2. The series will be competing with the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, to claim the title of best fantasy drama series on TV.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

DC FanDome cancelled, no movies to talk about

Fan conventions, comic-cons and expos have become increasingly popular over the years. Some successful ones include the behemoth that is San Diego Comic Con, and the slightly more niche D23 (the Disney expo), and Geeked Week (Netflix). And DC has muscled in on this crowded arena, by starting the DC FanDome in 2020.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy