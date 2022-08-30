Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Horrifying Sylvester Stallone Demolition Man prop goes viral
An absolutely terrifying Demolition Man prop has resurfaced, and it’s freaking out the internet. Demolition Man, the Sylvester Stallone action movie, is soon to be celebrating its 30th birthday, and the prop (which sees a naked, cryogenically frozen Stallone) is a surprising early celebration of the anniversary of the ’90s movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Aquaman 2 star calls superhero movies “clown work”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has spoken out after comments he made referring to superhero movies as “clown work” went viral. In Aquaman 2, the Ambulance star is set to play classic DC villain David Kane, who is otherwise known as Black Manta and Aquaman’s arch nemesis. Yahya opened...
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Set to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
If you believe the papers, Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stallion will join the cast of the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. To what capacity, however, is still unclear. Will she be a superhero, a “normal” person, a musician? Unclear.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
How James Bond prepared Daniel Craig for Knives Out 2
Daniel Craig will be coming back as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out 2 release date for another mystery thriller movie. Expectations are high for the sequel, since the original was such a charming hit out of leftfield. Craig is confident, though – largely thanks to his time as 007.
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
thedigitalfix.com
Why Sean Connery turned down a role in The Matrix
Sean Connery, the man behind one of the most famous iterations of James Bond, and the father to Indiana Jones, almost added another huge film series to his name: The Matrix. Connery was actually offered not one, but two roles in the epic science fiction movies. The veteran actor was...
thedigitalfix.com
Doctor Strange 2 writer wants to bring Scarlet Witch back
The Doctor Strange 2 ending left the fate of the Scarlet Witch ambiguous — but it didn’t look good for our favourite mutant. After spending most of the movie chasing after America Chavez and antagonising Strange, Wong, and even alternate versions of herself via Dreamwalking, the Marvel villain finally saw the error of their ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger
Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Who is Morgoth?
Who is Morgoth? JRR Tolkien is the father of fantasy for a reason. From the beloved works of The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit to the sprawling text of The Silmarillion, no one has managed to create a fictional world with the level of detail that he has. Amazon’s latest TV series, The Rings of Power, proves that fact, as the show dives into The Second Age and introduces fans to new characters from the pages of Tolkien’s novels.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things star ruined Harry Potter audition with a dirty joke
One of the leading stars in Stranger Things season 4, Jamie Campbell Bower, almost took on the role of Harry Potter before torpedoing his own chances with an inappropriate joke. Campbell Bower, who is now best known for his role as the antagonist Vecna in Stranger Things season 4, revealed that his shot at the lead role in the Harry Potter series was wrecked when he spoke on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.
'The Osbournes' Will Return In British Revival On BBC: 'Same Laughter, Love And Tears'
Millennials might remember the family's MTV reality series from the early 2000s. The BBC series will be filmed at the 350-acre Osbourne estate in England.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage and Ari Aster to team up for A24 comedy movie
Ari Aster has made a name for himself directing ‘messed up’ horror movies Hereditary (starring Toni Collette) and Midsommar (starring Florence Pugh) for A24. His next movie, set for release in 2023, is Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix. Aster also has his next project as producer lined up – a comedy movie called Dream Scenario. And Nicolas Cage has just climbed aboard the Aster train.
thedigitalfix.com
Disney’s Aladdin wielded the Infinity Gauntlet long before Thanos
Thanos was the first to harness the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet, right? Actually, it might not be quite so clear. An old still from the Aladdin TV fantasy series (yes, there was an Aladdin TV series after the Disney movie) has resurfaced online, and it shows the ex-thief in possession of the mighty Infinity Gauntlet himself.
thedigitalfix.com
The best fantasy series of all time
What are the best fantasy series of all time? In today’s media landscape, there’s a fantasy series for everyone. Due to the epic scope of so much fantasy material, the best of the genre seen on screen is often thought of as the domain of fantasy movies. But, that hasn’t really been true for a long time, especially since Game of Thrones forced itself into the cultural consciousness.
thedigitalfix.com
Pooh goes on a killing spree in Winnie the Pooh horror movie trailer
Winnie the Pooh isn’t looking for honey any more, now he’s out for blood. That’s not the tagline for new horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but it should be. Anyway, the first trailer for the bloody monster movie features Pooh and Piglet absolutely tearing through some unsuspecting teens.
thedigitalfix.com
Virgin River star compares her character to Amy Adams
Alexandra Breckenridge, star of the hit Netflix series Virgin River, has compared her character Mel Monroe to Amy Adams in Sharp Objects. More specifically, the inspiration behind Monroe’s hair comes directly from Adams’ look in the thrilling TV series. Breckenridge is the backbone of the Virgin River cast,...
thedigitalfix.com
Legally Blonde 3 release date speculation plot, cast, and more
What is the Legally Blonde season 3 release date? It’s been over 20 years since Elle Woods first pottered down the hallowed halls of Harvard, but the story isn’t over yet. In 2018, it was announced that Reese Witherspoon would be reprising her role as the iconic 2000s movie character for the third time.
thedigitalfix.com
Who plays Sauron in Rings of Power?
Who plays Sauron in Rings of Power? The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be the next major fantasy TV series to hit screens when it makes its debut in just a few days, on September 2. The series will be competing with the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, to claim the title of best fantasy drama series on TV.
thedigitalfix.com
DC FanDome cancelled, no movies to talk about
Fan conventions, comic-cons and expos have become increasingly popular over the years. Some successful ones include the behemoth that is San Diego Comic Con, and the slightly more niche D23 (the Disney expo), and Geeked Week (Netflix). And DC has muscled in on this crowded arena, by starting the DC FanDome in 2020.
Comments / 0