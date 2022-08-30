ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"

A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Save the date: 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race Oct. 1

The Communities of Color Coalition, a South Snohomish County nonprofit, is sponsoring its 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, a hybrid event set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Everett Community College. This year’s theme is Racial Community Healing. Keynote panelists are Ijeoma Oluo and Nikkita Oliver, with moderator...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Community Transit board OKs Transit Development Plan

The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the agency’s 2022-2027 Transit Development Plan (TDP). Among other things, the six-year plan calls for connecting with regional light rail, expanding local bus service, and piloting innovative new transit services. “The coming of light rail in Snohomish County gives Community Transit...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsored: Multicultural Association of Edmonds launches new nonprofit with Harvest Moon Gala Celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will sparkle under a canopy of lanterns as a new nonprofit organization, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE), hosts a Harvest Moon Festival themed fundraising gala at on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event will feature a special guest MC, KING-5’s Mimi Jung. Attendees will enjoy red...
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5

Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Redmond City Council decides on name for new community center

At their Aug. 16 meeting, members of the Redmond City Council voted four to one in support of naming the City’s new community center the Redmond Senior & Community Center. The name recognizes the new facility as a space for all generations to enjoy, gather, and recreate. The city council said that throughout the naming process community members shared that they appreciated the name’s descriptiveness and that it clearly identifies the building as a place where seniors can feel comfortable and welcome.
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville

Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
EVERETT, WA
mltnews.com

Laura Edith Jones: Longtime nurse had an adventurous spirit

Laura Jones, 72, passed away at her home August 26, 2022, after her 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Her many friends and family from Hawaii to Sweden followed her last days in hospice. Laura was born October 11, 1949 in Pomeroy, a small farming and ranching community in southeast Washington, the daughter of Walter R and Eudocia Fay Dawson. Laura married her High School Sweetheart, Michael Ralph Jones, in December of 1967.
EDMONDS, WA
stateofreform.com

New VA Puget Sound Health Care System Everett clinic expands services for veterans

VA Puget Sound Health Care System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient clinic in Everett on Tuesday as part of its ongoing primary care expansion plans to better serve veterans. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The clinic will be...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
LYNNWOOD, WA

