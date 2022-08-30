Read full article on original website
Related
shorelineareanews.com
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
mltnews.com
Save the date: 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race Oct. 1
The Communities of Color Coalition, a South Snohomish County nonprofit, is sponsoring its 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, a hybrid event set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Everett Community College. This year’s theme is Racial Community Healing. Keynote panelists are Ijeoma Oluo and Nikkita Oliver, with moderator...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
mltnews.com
Community Transit board OKs Transit Development Plan
The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the agency’s 2022-2027 Transit Development Plan (TDP). Among other things, the six-year plan calls for connecting with regional light rail, expanding local bus service, and piloting innovative new transit services. “The coming of light rail in Snohomish County gives Community Transit...
mltnews.com
Sponsored: Multicultural Association of Edmonds launches new nonprofit with Harvest Moon Gala Celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center
The Edmonds Waterfront Center will sparkle under a canopy of lanterns as a new nonprofit organization, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE), hosts a Harvest Moon Festival themed fundraising gala at on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event will feature a special guest MC, KING-5’s Mimi Jung. Attendees will enjoy red...
mltnews.com
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
redmond-reporter.com
Redmond City Council decides on name for new community center
At their Aug. 16 meeting, members of the Redmond City Council voted four to one in support of naming the City’s new community center the Redmond Senior & Community Center. The name recognizes the new facility as a space for all generations to enjoy, gather, and recreate. The city council said that throughout the naming process community members shared that they appreciated the name’s descriptiveness and that it clearly identifies the building as a place where seniors can feel comfortable and welcome.
75 people experiencing homelessness in Chinatown-International District moved to shelter
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homeless Authority said on Tuesday that 75 people who were experiencing homelessness in the Chinatown-International District were moved to shelters, inpatient treatments or other types of housing resources. The efforts to support people living at Interstate 5 and South Dearborn Street...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
mltnews.com
Laura Edith Jones: Longtime nurse had an adventurous spirit
Laura Jones, 72, passed away at her home August 26, 2022, after her 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Her many friends and family from Hawaii to Sweden followed her last days in hospice. Laura was born October 11, 1949 in Pomeroy, a small farming and ranching community in southeast Washington, the daughter of Walter R and Eudocia Fay Dawson. Laura married her High School Sweetheart, Michael Ralph Jones, in December of 1967.
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
mltnews.com
Three Edmonds College students among 18 nationwide to receive Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship
Edmonds College students Breshna Amany, Jenaya McCann, and Amy Nguyen have each been awarded a $250 scholarship sponsored by Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee. Amany, McCann and Nguyen are among 18 students selected to receive this award nationwide.
kpug1170.com
Teachers at second Western Washington school district vote to go on strike
Teachers at a second Western Washington school district have voted to go on strike and a third strike vote is looming. KOMO reports member of the Port Angeles Education Association have decided to strike rather than work without a contract. The current teachers’ contract expires Wednesday, August 31 and the...
stateofreform.com
New VA Puget Sound Health Care System Everett clinic expands services for veterans
VA Puget Sound Health Care System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient clinic in Everett on Tuesday as part of its ongoing primary care expansion plans to better serve veterans. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The clinic will be...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
Comments / 0