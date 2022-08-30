ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

VCSO deputy arrested, accused of drunk driving

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says one of their own deputies was involved in an accident that led to DUI arrest late Monday night.

Around 10:07 p.m., deputies say they were called out to SR 62 and Schutte for a crash. According to an affidavit, one of the people involved in the accident is a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities say they spoke with Deputy Michael E. Bishop and could smell a strong alcoholic odor coming from him. Authorities also claim Bishop’s speech was slow and slurred.

Deputies say Bishop failed to maintain the proper stance during a “Walk and Turn” field sobriety test. The affidavit also states Bishops’s breath alcohol content was .338. A blood test is still pending.

Deputy Michael Bishop was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces a “Motor Vehicle – Operating While Intoxicated” charge. He has since bonded out of the jail.

