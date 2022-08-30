VCSO deputy arrested, accused of drunk driving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says one of their own deputies was involved in an accident that led to DUI arrest late Monday night.
Around 10:07 p.m., deputies say they were called out to SR 62 and Schutte for a crash. According to an affidavit, one of the people involved in the accident is a sheriff’s deputy.EPD Chief says change is needed after recent violent crimes
Authorities say they spoke with Deputy Michael E. Bishop and could smell a strong alcoholic odor coming from him. Authorities also claim Bishop’s speech was slow and slurred.
Deputies say Bishop failed to maintain the proper stance during a “Walk and Turn” field sobriety test. The affidavit also states Bishops’s breath alcohol content was .338. A blood test is still pending.
Deputy Michael Bishop was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces a “Motor Vehicle – Operating While Intoxicated” charge. He has since bonded out of the jail.
UP NEXT: Webster Co. Sheriff has first court hearing since indictmentCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0