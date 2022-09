A small car with three persons inside tumbled 100 feet down an Elysian Park hillside on Tuesday night before landing on its roof, according to the L.A. Fire Department. Only one person, a young male, was taken to a hospital in fair condition. Firefighters feared he might have struck his head during the crash, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey. The two others, one of whom had left the scene, were not injured.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO