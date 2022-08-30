To report Section V boys golf results scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V boys golf results as soon as possible after competitions by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.

On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram

Section V boys golf results from Friday, September 2

Finger Lakes

At Lakeside, par 36

Honeoye 303, Penn Yan 311

Medalist : Colin Johnson (PY) 54. Honeoye Bulldogs (1-0 overall, 1-0 league records), Penn Yan Mustangs (1-1, 0-1).

Section V boys golf results from Thursday, September 1

Finger Lakes

At Silver Creek, par 35

Mynderse Academy 208, Waterloo 223

Medalist : John Sibolsky (W) 30, six birdies. Mynderse (1-0 overall record), Luke Spinner (36) and Matt Bogart (39) birdied No. 9. Waterloo (0-3 overall record).

Naples 277, Harley Allendale Columbia 318

At Reservoir Creek, par 35

Medalist : Charlie Grove (N) 45. Naples Big Green Machines (1-0 overall), HAC Wolves (0-1).

Section V boys golf results from Wednesday, August 31

Finger Lakes

At Lakeside Country Club, par 36

Penn Yan 324, Newark 325

Medalist : Connor Visingard (N) 46. Penn Yan Mustangs (1-0 overall record), Newark (0-2 overall).

Section V boys golf results from Tuesday, August 30

Finger Lakes

At Ontario GC, par 36

Wayne 239, Newark 320

Wayne 226, Palmyra-Macedon 242

Medalist : Henry Carlett (Palmyra-Macedon) 42; Wayne Eagles (2-0 overall, 2-0 league); Newark Reds (0-1, 0-1), Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (0-1, 0-1).

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V boys golf for the 2022 season