SAN JOSE – The clearing of hundreds of homeless encampments on Spring Street in San Jose had been planned for a year. But it's happening now, in the middle of a heat wave.City crews are scooping up the debris, while the people who once lived here struggle to stay one step ahead of the bulldozers."They have to stop at a certain time, with the heat," said Gail Osmer, a homeless advocate.Osmer said the city agreed to call off starting new camp evictions anytime the temperature goes above 88 degrees."Nobody wants to be out there, the workers or the unhoused," Osmer...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO