Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
benitolink.com
San Benito County Supervisors spending $50K on Strada Verde and Measures Q & R info campaign
The Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution to make it clear to residents that no housing would be permitted in the Bolsa Area. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County supervisors are concerned the public is confused about the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park as well as Measures Q and R, all of which are interrelated. Supervisor Bob Tiffany called some social media comments opposing Strada Verde “an absolute lie,” and when the Board of Supervisors met on Aug. 23, they agreed to agendize at the next meeting a resolution to spend up to $50,000 to set the record straight.
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
benitolink.com
Hollister’s Ladd Lane squiggly lines get low marks from area residents
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. News consumers may already know about the “wonky” Ladd Lane by the media attention it received after the recent go-kart racing event put on by the city of Hollister on July 30. Despite the enthusiasm expressed by Mayor Ignacio Velasquez, residents who live on or near Ladd Lane are leaning on the side of changing the road back to the original design.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy updating housing policy
Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
benitolink.com
Hwy 156 Improvement Project begins earthwork behind barrier
Caltrans announced it will begin earthwork behind barrier between San Juan Bautista and Hollister for the Highway 156 Improvement Project. It added the project continues with primary work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the current alignment of Hwy. 156. “Now that K-rail has been placed, crews are working...
Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
benitolink.com
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
Watsonville Community Hospital now publicly owned; Pajaro Valley Health Care District set to take over from bankrupt private owners
The Pajaro Valley Health Care District finalized the purchase of the Watsonville Community Hospital on Wednesday, concluding a race to create the district through legislation and then raise $67 million ahead of a bankruptcy court deadline of Aug. 31 to purchase the hospital. The transfer marks the end of a long period of private ownership, characterized by much management change and significant operating losses.
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Jose homeless camp cleanup proceeds with caution as heat wave looms
SAN JOSE – The clearing of hundreds of homeless encampments on Spring Street in San Jose had been planned for a year. But it's happening now, in the middle of a heat wave.City crews are scooping up the debris, while the people who once lived here struggle to stay one step ahead of the bulldozers."They have to stop at a certain time, with the heat," said Gail Osmer, a homeless advocate.Osmer said the city agreed to call off starting new camp evictions anytime the temperature goes above 88 degrees."Nobody wants to be out there, the workers or the unhoused," Osmer...
KSBW.com
Agriculture workers on the Central Coast brace for the extreme heat
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey Agriculture Commissioner is encouraging agriculture employers to be prepared to protect farm workers from the heat advisory in the upcoming days. Farmworkers like Rosa, a strawberry farmer in Salinas, said the extreme heat makes an already difficult job harder. “The air is suffocating. It...
KSBW.com
Toxic algae bloom detected at Lake San Antonio ahead of Labor Day weekend
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits many are heading to Lake San Antonio, a popular spot for locals. “It’s nice and cool and the water is still nice and clean the fish are still biting and it’s just a great place, a great place for locals actually,” said Robert Fullington of Salinas.
PLANetizen
California High-Speed Rail Recommits to Bakersfield-to-Merced Segment
“The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield,” reports Evan Symon for California Globe. Construction between Bakersfield and Merced is already underway, but the recent infusion of federal funding for the project,...
pajaronian.com
Caltrans proposes ‘bold’ $25M reimagining of Watsonville’s Main Street
WATSONVILLE—The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the City of Watsonville are on the cusp of beginning a 10-year endeavor that will completely reshape the city’s major arterial road. Caltrans has committed to a $25 million renovation of its roughly seven-mile thoroughfare of Highway 152 that starts at...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroyan chosen for national film project
Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Excessive heat warning issued for Monterey County over next few days
MONTEREY COUNTY — An excessive heat warning has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California beginning Thursday through early next week for Monterey County. Areas under warning include: southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National...
Gilroy Dispatch
Turner stepping down from Gilroy Chamber
Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Turner announced Aug. 26 that he will step down from his position at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm. Turner, who is currently running for mayor of Morgan Hill, said that although the election isn’t until Nov. 8, his announcement allows the chamber’s Board of Directors to begin a search for a replacement.
Comments / 0