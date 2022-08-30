Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Artemis 1 attempt 2: The impact on the Space Coast & the local rocket scientist behind it all
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Though the launch is happening on the space coast, all eyes will be on the sky. Local Nicole Cummings will actually be shooting for the stars with hopes of landing on the moon. "Not only is it history getting us back to the moon we...
FAU professor describes reaction from students about Artemis 1 mission
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Everyone from local space enthusiasts to those interested in witnessing a part of history will be keeping an eye on the sky ahead of Saturday's Artemis 1 launch. Professor Eric Vandernoot operates the Florida Atlantic University Observatory. It's housed under a four-meter diameter dome...
'We know the importance of this launch': Palm Beach County high school partners with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Students who attend the Boynton Aerospace Science Academy at Boynton Beach High School are keeping an eye out for the Artemis 1 launch. Scott Mitchell is the director of the Academy and a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Mitchell said he is a modern professor...
$3 movie tickets, dog friendly baseball, and rocket launch: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here is what you can do for this Labor Day weekend. NASA will try to launch the Artemis I rocket this weekend after delaying the launch earlier in the week. The rocket will take off from the Kennedy Space Center during a two-hour...
Treasure Coast charity helping veterans remember the camaraderie of military life
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jimmy Lee Jackson lugged his rucksack into the room and dropped it on the table. “So, this right here is an ALICE pack or an old school rucksack,” Jackson said, referring to what's known as an all-purpose lightweight individual carrying equipment pack. He...
South Florida heat breaks record: West Palm Beach logs its warmest August in history
The chorus goes up every August — South Floridians moaning “It’s soooo hot out!” Well, this year you may have a point. This was the warmest August on record for West Palm Beach, with average temperatures reaching 85.6 degrees. The previous record was 85 degrees, set in 2016. Fort Lauderdale’s average temperature reached 85.6 degrees, just 0.1 degrees short of the record set in 1944 and 2007. ...
Tropical Depression 5 forms; 2 tropical waves also in Atlantic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The two-month quiet spell in the tropics is over, but there's still no named storm. Tropical Depression Five formed Thursday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It will stay away from the U.S. and move farther north. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane...
Think it's been hot? You're right. West Palm Beach saw record-setting heat in August
Last month knew no days under 90 degrees in West Palm Beach, ending the meteorological summer as the hottest August in the city’s more than a century of records and with a thirst so deep there is concern for what the dry season will bring. Anemic afternoon thunderstorms along the coast from Melbourne...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin for the first time in weeks. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide. Tropical Storm Danielle formed at 11 a.m. Thursday and is moving toward the east at about 2 mph. The tropical...
This $75 Million Palm Beach Estate Comes with a Private Dock and Heavy-Duty Boat Lift
This Palm Beach pad is perfect for water lovers. Located in the Gold Coast city of Manalapan, Villa Oceano Azul squeezes a ton of glitzy amenities into one two-acre oceanfront parcel. The sprawling manse, which just hit the market for a cool $74.9 million, boasts not one but two pools and a private dock with a 20,000-pound boat lift and Jet Ski pads. It showcases the best of South Florida’s barrier island, too, with panoramic views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Spanning an impressive 20,712 square feet, the seven-bedroom abode marries a Mediterranean facade with seaside-chic interiors penned by...
Boynton Beach school has Florida's first dual language Haitian Creole program
It's the first of its kind in Florida and only the second in the country. Students at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach are participating in a dual language Haitian Creole program.
Port St. Lucie residents to see trash trouble relief earlier than expected
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents are breathing a sigh of hopefully fresher air with news that their trash may be picked up even sooner than expected. "I'm really excited because I love the idea of the trucks just coming and picking it up," said Judy Crysler.
The Sands Family Foundation and Constellation Brands Donate a Second $1 Million Gift In Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
August 31, 2022 – The Sands Family Foundation and Constellation Brands have made another joint $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Sands’ latest generosity brings the Keeping the Promise total raised to more than $236 million toward its goal of $250 million, including 45 donors who have given seven and eight-figure gifts.
Weather reporting: As storm season heats up, the Post still has you covered Palm Beach County
Weather reporting: As storm season heats up, the Post still has you covered This is the time of year when weather becomes an even bigger daily topic than usual in Palm Beach County. ...
Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
Town of Jupiter: Deadline to request larger trash cart is coming up
Residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town’s website.
FBI Agents Located EMPTY Folders Labeled 'Classified' During Raid On Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Unsealed Docs Show
FBI agents found 47 empty folders labeled as "classified" during their raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, Radar has learned, leading to questions over what had gone missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm some of the other items they obtained include clothes, books, and government photographs, as well as magazines, newspapers, and press articles, according to a Friday release from the Florida Southern District Court.The newly unsealed documents show a comprehensive inventory list of the materials seized, showing 33 boxes were taken from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, during their effort to recover classified documents they believed were still being illegally...
On the Water: Banish summertime blues with an Intracoastal cruise
Visitors from Colombia dance on the Tiki Taxi, which serves the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach. Tao Woolfe/The Coastal Star. Long subtropical summer got you down? Follow the mantra of every South Seas explorer from Cortés to Cousteau: Get out on the water. Fortunately, there are many ways to...
Can mangrove plants tackle climate change? These West Palm Beach growers say they can
This article is part of a USA TODAY Network reporting project called "Perilous Course," a collaborative examination of how people up and down the East Coast are grappling with the climate crisis. Journalists from more than 35 newsrooms from New Hampshire to Florida are speaking with regular people about real-life impacts, digging into the science and investigating government response, or lack of it. ...
