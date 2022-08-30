ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

FAU professor describes reaction from students about Artemis 1 mission

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Everyone from local space enthusiasts to those interested in witnessing a part of history will be keeping an eye on the sky ahead of Saturday's Artemis 1 launch. Professor Eric Vandernoot operates the Florida Atlantic University Observatory. It's housed under a four-meter diameter dome...
BOCA RATON, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida heat breaks record: West Palm Beach logs its warmest August in history

The chorus goes up every August — South Floridians moaning “It’s soooo hot out!” Well, this year you may have a point. This was the warmest August on record for West Palm Beach, with average temperatures reaching 85.6 degrees. The previous record was 85 degrees, set in 2016. Fort Lauderdale’s average temperature reached 85.6 degrees, just 0.1 degrees short of the record set in 1944 and 2007. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Tropical Depression 5 forms; 2 tropical waves also in Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The two-month quiet spell in the tropics is over, but there's still no named storm. Tropical Depression Five formed Thursday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It will stay away from the U.S. and move farther north. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Edgar Mitchell
Robb Report

This $75 Million Palm Beach Estate Comes with a Private Dock and Heavy-Duty Boat Lift

This Palm Beach pad is perfect for water lovers. Located in the Gold Coast city of Manalapan, Villa Oceano Azul squeezes a ton of glitzy amenities into one two-acre oceanfront parcel. The sprawling manse, which just hit the market for a cool $74.9 million, boasts not one but two pools and a private dock with a 20,000-pound boat lift and Jet Ski pads. It showcases the best of South Florida’s barrier island, too, with panoramic views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Spanning an impressive 20,712 square feet, the seven-bedroom abode marries a Mediterranean facade with seaside-chic interiors penned by...
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

The Sands Family Foundation and Constellation Brands Donate a Second $1 Million Gift In Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

August 31, 2022 – The Sands Family Foundation and Constellation Brands have made another joint $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Sands’ latest generosity brings the Keeping the Promise total raised to more than $236 million toward its goal of $250 million, including 45 donors who have given seven and eight-figure gifts.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RadarOnline

FBI Agents Located EMPTY Folders Labeled 'Classified' During Raid On Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Unsealed Docs Show

FBI agents found 47 empty folders labeled as "classified" during their raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, Radar has learned, leading to questions over what had gone missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm some of the other items they obtained include clothes, books, and government photographs, as well as magazines, newspapers, and press articles, according to a Friday release from the Florida Southern District Court.The newly unsealed documents show a comprehensive inventory list of the materials seized, showing 33 boxes were taken from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, during their effort to recover classified documents they believed were still being illegally...
PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

On the Water: Banish summertime blues with an Intracoastal cruise

Visitors from Colombia dance on the Tiki Taxi, which serves the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach. Tao Woolfe/The Coastal Star. Long subtropical summer got you down? Follow the mantra of every South Seas explorer from Cortés to Cousteau: Get out on the water. Fortunately, there are many ways to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Can mangrove plants tackle climate change? These West Palm Beach growers say they can

This article is part of a USA TODAY Network reporting project called "Perilous Course," a collaborative examination of how people up and down the East Coast are grappling with the climate crisis. Journalists from more than 35 newsrooms from New Hampshire to Florida are speaking with regular people about real-life impacts, digging into the science and investigating government response, or lack of it. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

