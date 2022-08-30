This Palm Beach pad is perfect for water lovers. Located in the Gold Coast city of Manalapan, Villa Oceano Azul squeezes a ton of glitzy amenities into one two-acre oceanfront parcel. The sprawling manse, which just hit the market for a cool $74.9 million, boasts not one but two pools and a private dock with a 20,000-pound boat lift and Jet Ski pads. It showcases the best of South Florida’s barrier island, too, with panoramic views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Spanning an impressive 20,712 square feet, the seven-bedroom abode marries a Mediterranean facade with seaside-chic interiors penned by...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO