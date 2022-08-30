Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
Person critically wounded after shooting at police who fired back inside Concord Mills: Police
Concord Mills mall is closed until further notice after an officer-involved shooting on the property Wednesday afternoon, police confirm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Frightful’: Charlotte residents demand change after shootings at public housing complexes
CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte residents are voicing their growing concerns after two separate shootings overnight happened at apartment complexes ran by the city’s housing authority. Those shootings come 48 hours after a 4-year-old was shot at another Inlivian property. The latest crimes have residents who live at these...
CMPD seizes 8 firearms, 100+ grams of meth, oxycodone, cocaine, and more
Gregory Brooks, 44, was arrested and faces extensive possession and drug trafficking charges.
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
DA’s Office: Man pleads guilty in shooting death of teen in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy almost one and a half years ago, authorities said. Spencer David Clark pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 48 to 70 months in prison, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man arrested, victim named after fight over parking spot ends in deadly hit-and-run, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after a dispute over a parking spot led to a deadly hit-and-run Thursday night in a Walmart parking lot in Concord, police said. CPD said it responded around 6:20 p.m. to the Walmart on Thunder Road Northwest off Derita Road for reports of a hit-and-run crash where someone was hurt.
Questions remain after parking spot battle at Concord Walmart turns lethal
Investigators say, Leon Fortner, 55, went up to Anthoney Amey, 19, who was in his car, to try and settle a dispute over the parking space, and that's when tensions erupted.
WBTV
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
Police-involved shooting shuts down Concord Mills Mall
Following an officer-involved shooting at the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Police announced that the mall is closed indefinitely. One suspect was shot and hospitalized and two other suspects have been arrested. Two Concord Police Officers were sent to Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday after someone reported their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting that included a foot pursuit through the mall during the middle of the day has many folks wondering how safe Concord Mills Mall is for shoppers and diners. The incident on Wednesday was the latest in several incidents of criminal activity over the last three years.
WLTX.com
Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
Concord Mills reopens; police ID 2 suspects after officer-involved shooting inside mall
CONCORD, N.C. — Officers shot a suspect they say fired at them inside the Concord Mills mall on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department. The mall went into lockdown following the shooting that happened around 12:30 p.m. and closed for the day. Police said they responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
WBTV
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police: Man Wanted For Purchasing $240 Worth Of Items With Stolen Credit Card
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase $240 worth of merchandise at stores in Gastonia. Detectives say a woman accidentally left her credit card on top of a gas pump on N. Chester Street in Gastonia when the card was stolen.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 1st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, September 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WFAE
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 2