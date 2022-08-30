ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Person
Johnny Jennings
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CONCORD, NC
WFAE

Police-involved shooting shuts down Concord Mills Mall

Following an officer-involved shooting at the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Police announced that the mall is closed indefinitely. One suspect was shot and hospitalized and two other suspects have been arrested. Two Concord Police Officers were sent to Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday after someone reported their...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting that included a foot pursuit through the mall during the middle of the day has many folks wondering how safe Concord Mills Mall is for shoppers and diners. The incident on Wednesday was the latest in several incidents of criminal activity over the last three years.
CONCORD, NC
WLTX.com

Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

