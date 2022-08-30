Read full article on original website
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
60 companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Idaho Job & Career Fair in Meridian
Job seekers are encouraged to attend a multi-employer hiring event in Meridian. (Courtesy of Pixabay) Job seekers can meet with more than 60 companies about hundreds of open positions from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, according to a press release. Attendees can drop off...
West Ada School District bus stop issues continue
MERIDIAN, Idaho — (Editor's note: Some of the distances included in this report have been updated to be more accurate.) West Ada School District started the school year last week – and for some parents, it has been more than difficult getting their children on and off the bus.
Micron's Boise investment announcement comes with a major perk for local education
NAMPA, Idaho — The expansion announcement by Micron Technologies also announced an apprenticeship program between the company and the College of Western Idaho. Micron also announced plans to invest in Idaho K-12 STEM education programs and "increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations." The Idaho-based company will...
Partnership supplies daycares with produce while supporting refugee farmers
BOISE, Idaho — Getting kids to eat their fruits and vegetables can be tough but when you let them pick it right out of the ground or right off the branch, it's a little easier. Global Gardens is a nonprofit farm growing fresh produce for the community by refugee...
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
CDA levy fails; Middleton, Vallivue bond issues fall
IDAHO — This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Education News. Big-ticket ballot measures failed Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene and Canyon County. Here are the mixed results from a $261.4 million statewide school election day:. Coeur d’Alene: a 10-year, $80 million plant facilities levy failed....
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
Biz ‘Bite:’ TDS announces expansion in Idaho communities
TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has announced it will expand its all-fiber, high-speed internet network for additional homes and businesses in more communities in the Boise and Twin Falls areas. These expansions include an all-fiber network in Caldwell that will serve about 12,000 addresses and networks in Hansen, Heyburn and Kimberly to serve more than 3,000 addresses. The ...
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
Boise River float season ends after Labor Day
BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 Boise River float season will be coming to an end after Labor Day. September 5 will be the last day raft rentals and a shuttle service between Ann Morrison Park and Barber Park will be available to the public. On Wednesday, Ada County Parks...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Fire that prompted I-84 closure in eastern Oregon now fully contained
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
Looking for a weekend event? This Boise classic could be for you — if you're willing to get up early enough.
BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley tradition kicked off Thursday for the 31st time. It's the start of the the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and hundreds came out to view the spectacle at Ann Morrison Park. The event is set to last through Sunday. You can view the...
With thousands of Micron jobs comes potential for increased housing demand. What local realtors expect.
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Micron announced a $15 billion investment in Boise for a new memory fabrication manufacturing facility, the first of it's kind in two decades. With an investment in jobs could come in increased demand for real estate. This expected population growth on the east side...
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Idaho Humane Society Hopes Someone Will Adopt This Senior Dog
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
Boise Police investigate child enticement reports
The Boise School District sent a letter to parents, alerting them to a report of a possible child enticement incident. Police say they are investigating.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
