ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

NC's highest court again weighs in on school funding case

North Carolina’s highest court is considering whether it was within a trial judge’s power to unilaterally order taxpayer money be sent to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday in another chapter of a decades-long legal struggle over public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

Will NC meet climate goals? 'We don't have a choice,' says DEQ Chief Biser

North Carolina's top environmental regulator says the state must keep making progress toward climate goals set four years ago and updated this year. State utility regulators are in the midst of reviewing Duke Energy's plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions from energy generation by 2050. State officials also are promoting a shift to clean transportation, including electric vehicles.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WFAE

Gov. Cooper announces $206M in grants to expand internet access in 69 counties across the state

Gov. Roy Cooper announced more than $206 million in grants for high-speed internet access in rural areas in 69 counties across North Carolina. He says nearly 85,000 households and 2,400 businesses will have access to high-speed internet services through the Growing Rural Economies Access to Technology grants or GREAT. The program provides grants to unserved and underserved areas through matching grants to internet service providers and electric cooperatives.
SMALL BUSINESS
WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Poll: One year after SB 8, Texans express strong support for abortion rights

One year after Texas implemented what was then the most restrictive abortion law in the country, a majority of Texas voters are expressing strong support for abortion rights. In a new survey, six in 10 voters said they support abortion being "available in all or most cases," and many say abortion will be a motivating issue at the ballot box in November. Meanwhile, 11% say they favor a total ban on abortion.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
WFAE

A Northern California wildfire has injured several people and destroyed homes

WEED, Calif. — Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Saturday after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural Northern California, injuring people and torching an unknown number of homes. The fire that began Friday afternoon on or near a wood-products plant quickly blew into a neighborhood on the northern...
WEED, CA
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy