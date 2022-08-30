Read full article on original website
NC AG Josh Stein asks Congress to address airline passenger complaints
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and the attorneys general of 37 other U.S. states and territories aim to address thousands of complaints about canceled and delayed flights, as well as lost or mishandled luggage. On one day last week, about 1,500 flights were canceled due to bad weather and...
NC's highest court again weighs in on school funding case
North Carolina’s highest court is considering whether it was within a trial judge’s power to unilaterally order taxpayer money be sent to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday in another chapter of a decades-long legal struggle over public...
The Michigan supreme court set to decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot
LANSING, Mich. – A proposed state constitutional amendment that could protect abortion rights in Michigan has hit another roadblock on its path to November's ballot. Wednesday, a four-person board deadlocked along partisan lines on whether to send the amendment along to voters this fall. Abortion rights supporters are expected...
Will NC meet climate goals? 'We don't have a choice,' says DEQ Chief Biser
North Carolina's top environmental regulator says the state must keep making progress toward climate goals set four years ago and updated this year. State utility regulators are in the midst of reviewing Duke Energy's plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions from energy generation by 2050. State officials also are promoting a shift to clean transportation, including electric vehicles.
Gov. Cooper announces $206M in grants to expand internet access in 69 counties across the state
Gov. Roy Cooper announced more than $206 million in grants for high-speed internet access in rural areas in 69 counties across North Carolina. He says nearly 85,000 households and 2,400 businesses will have access to high-speed internet services through the Growing Rural Economies Access to Technology grants or GREAT. The program provides grants to unserved and underserved areas through matching grants to internet service providers and electric cooperatives.
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
Poll: One year after SB 8, Texans express strong support for abortion rights
One year after Texas implemented what was then the most restrictive abortion law in the country, a majority of Texas voters are expressing strong support for abortion rights. In a new survey, six in 10 voters said they support abortion being "available in all or most cases," and many say abortion will be a motivating issue at the ballot box in November. Meanwhile, 11% say they favor a total ban on abortion.
California lawmakers move to keep the state's last nuclear plant open
California lawmakers today approved a big subsidy to keep the state's last nuclear power plant operating. The Diablo Canyon plant on the Central Coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles was scheduled to close by 2025. Benjamin Purper of member station KCBX in San Luis Obispo is less than 20...
Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV lane passenger gets another ticket
Brandy Bottone, the Texas woman who said she had a right to the HOV lane because her fetus counted as a second passenger, is at it again. The 32-year-old from Plano was issued a second traffic citation in July for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman from the Dallas District Attorney's office, told NPR.
A Northern California wildfire has injured several people and destroyed homes
WEED, Calif. — Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Saturday after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural Northern California, injuring people and torching an unknown number of homes. The fire that began Friday afternoon on or near a wood-products plant quickly blew into a neighborhood on the northern...
