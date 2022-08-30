ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbins, IL

fox32chicago.com

Illinois felon sentenced to more than 12 years for possession of illegal guns, explosives

CHICAGO - A convicted felon from Minooka was sentenced Wednesday to 12 and a half years in federal prison for possessing illegal guns and explosives in Grundy County. John Feeney pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.
WGN News

CPD: 25 arrested in gang-related narcotics investigations

CHICAGO — Police said they moved in and made arrests on three major gang investigations this week because Chicago typically sees increased violence on holiday weekends. Officers arrested 25 people and seized more than $100,000 worth of cocaine, more than $80,000 worth of heroin and around $130,000 in cash. The three undercover investigations have been […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Lake Forest Doctor Charged by Feds With Defrauding the IRS

(Chicago, IL) A Lake Forest doctor is facing federal charges, after being accused of cheating the IRS. Krishnaswami Sriram is accused of evading tax payments between 2011 and 2017 to the tune of $1.6-million-dollars. Sriram had pleaded guilty 20 years ago to another set of scams that involved defrauding Medicare…and was given probation. It’s unclear how much prison time the 64-year-old could face if found guilty at trial. Future court dates are currently unknown.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS News

Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon. A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands. The suspect was armed with a handgun....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
CHICAGO, IL

