Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Man Sentenced in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms & Explosive Devices
A Grundy County man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday. John Feeney, 32, of Minooka pled guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 150 months or 12 and half years in prison.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois felon sentenced to more than 12 years for possession of illegal guns, explosives
CHICAGO - A convicted felon from Minooka was sentenced Wednesday to 12 and a half years in federal prison for possessing illegal guns and explosives in Grundy County. John Feeney pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile arrested for allegedly robbing food delivery driver in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a food delivery driver that occurred in Naperville in June. At about 12:30 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to the 700 block of Royal Street George Drive for a report of a food delivery driver being robbed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CPD: 25 arrested in gang-related narcotics investigations
CHICAGO — Police said they moved in and made arrests on three major gang investigations this week because Chicago typically sees increased violence on holiday weekends. Officers arrested 25 people and seized more than $100,000 worth of cocaine, more than $80,000 worth of heroin and around $130,000 in cash. The three undercover investigations have been […]
cwbchicago.com
In secretive juvenile courtrooms, violent crime victims may wonder if anyone is on their side
For victims of violent crimes in Chicago, the fight for justice doesn’t end when police make an arrest. Some victims, particularly those facing their attackers in Cook County’s secretive juvenile courts, may wonder who is looking out for them. So it was with Casey, a Lakeview woman in...
Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge
CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said. Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Woman Sentenced For Stealing From The Channahon Methodist Church's Pre-School
A 40-year-old Minooka woman was sentenced in a Will County court case in August. Kelly Shaeffer pled guilty to Theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school or church, a class one felony. The Channahon Police Department in July of 2020 said Shaeffer stole $53,000 from the Channahon Methodist Church's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Group stages protest outside Bridgeview police department, demands stronger penalties for drug dealers
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Families who lost loved ones to drug overdoses are demanding answers in the south suburbs. Protesters stood outside the Bridgeview Police Department on Friday, asking if drug dealers are getting away with murder. They say fentanyl killed their family members, and they're demanding more investigation into the...
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
2 teens wounded in Joliet shooting; 'numerous' shell casings found, police say
Two teens were wounded in a shooting in suburban Joliet Thursday, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang
Pierre Robinson faces up to life in prison for committing murder to maintain his position in a Chicago street gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
wlip.com
Lake Forest Doctor Charged by Feds With Defrauding the IRS
(Chicago, IL) A Lake Forest doctor is facing federal charges, after being accused of cheating the IRS. Krishnaswami Sriram is accused of evading tax payments between 2011 and 2017 to the tune of $1.6-million-dollars. Sriram had pleaded guilty 20 years ago to another set of scams that involved defrauding Medicare…and was given probation. It’s unclear how much prison time the 64-year-old could face if found guilty at trial. Future court dates are currently unknown.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County officers find loaded gun, knives in Texas man's truck after road rage incident: officials
BARRINGTON TOWNSHIP - A Texas man was arrested in suburban Chicago Tuesday for allegedly punching another man during a road rage incident. Around 3:50 p.m., a Cook County officer says he witnessed Farid Sagidov assault a motorcyclist in the 1200 block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington Township. The officer...
CBS News
Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
fox32chicago.com
FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon. A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands. The suspect was armed with a handgun....
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
Comments / 4