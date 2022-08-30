Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele
A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
Jerry Jones Announces Michael Gallup's Status For Week 1
Michael Gallup will open the season on the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster, ensuring he's at least eligible to play in Week 1. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk), Jerry Jones conceded that the wide receiver is unlikely to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. However, the Cowboys owner insisted that Gallup could go if facing a higher-stakes game.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear
Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
Nick Saban Had Blunt Message For Reporters Wednesday Night
Nick Saban didn't have a noteworthy update on a few injured freshmen, and he wishes those pesky journalists would quit asking. On Tuesday, Alabama's head coach told reporters that he has no news about the health of true freshmen Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Hastings, Earl Little, and Elijah Pritchett. Per Charlie Porter of 247 Sports, he got a bit grumpy about the matter.
Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon
For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment
First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade
The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
5 things learned from Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur after Packers' roster moves
GREEN BAY – General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media Wednesday following the NFL's mandatory roster reduction to 53 players. 1. The Packers kept special teams in mind when setting their roster…and will continue to do so. Both Gutekunst and LaFleur spoke at...
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bears' Moving News
The Chicago Bears' expected move to Arlington Heights is "basically a for sure" deal. According to Chicago insider Brendan Sugrue, multiple construction companies have put in bids to lead the upcoming stadium construction project. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "I’m going to miss Soldier...
Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers
If their final practice before focusing on Week 1 preparations is any indication, it looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are ready for the 2022 season. Rodgers hinted as much following what head coach Matt LaFleur called a “game-like” practice on Wednesday. According to the Packers QB, “it was the best practice […] The post Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday
The Carolina Panthers have added a lot of quarterbacks to their ranks over the past couple of years. But ahead of the 2022 season, they're adding one more. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing third-year quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
Details Emerge From 49ers' Surprising Release On Wednesday
Trey Sermon appeared to make the team when the San Francisco 49ers included him on Tuesday's 53-man roster. However, the 49ers waived the running back Wednesday. The unexpected move came after claiming offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. San Francisco had a crowded running backs room...
