CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last year, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in drug overdose deaths in the nation, CDC data shows. That’s why Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention coalition, is starting an effort to share information on where to get Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.
Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The money to Wichita State is for the South Kansas Coalition. With $51.4 million in funding...
This 72-year-old lawyer thinks about retirement, but rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
If elected Kansas governor, Derek Schmidt says he'll quickly sign bill banning transgender athletes
Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt pledged Thursday to sign legislation targeting transgender persons by mandating athletic teams sponsored by public schools and colleges in Kansas align participation with an individual’s gender at birth. Schmidt and former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines appeared together at Johnson County Republican Party...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces application process for property tax relief program
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that her administration is launching the application process for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program in October.
USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses
Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home. Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in...
Kansas AG warns residents of utility scams
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has put out a warning about scammers who might be looking to defraud residents, demand payments or threaten to shut off power this fall. According to the AG’s Office, utility companies in Kansas have been reporting an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters. Scammers will […]
Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Services were set for Thursday night and Friday morning to honor Rep. Gail Finney. The Kansas state representative died Aug. 20. She represented the 84th District in central and east Wichita for 13 years. Her husband, Jerrold, said the legacy she left will cover the state of Kansas, the northeast Wichita community and most importantly her children and grandchildren.
Locals turn out to enjoy Kansas’ sunflower fields
The Red Cross is assisting several families after several people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes near Bannister Road and 71 Highway. Potential Lenexa gun range clears first hurdle, will go before City Council. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It would be...
Explainer: How will sports-betting revenue be split in Kansas?
On Wednesday, we got a look at the damage caused by the April 29th EF-3 tornado and a better idea of when the facility will reopen. Fort Scott church picking up pieces after devastating fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A congregation in southeast Kansas is picking up the pieces after...
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Political expert weighs impact of independent candidate on Kansas governor’s race
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you head to the polls in November, you will see another candidate in the Kansas governor’s race. After meeting the necessary 5,000 signatures, Kansas state Senator Dennis Pyle qualified to be on the ballot along with incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, Republican Derek Schmidt and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
