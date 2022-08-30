ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Timmy Trumpet muted in Mets’ loss, back Wednesday for Díaz

By JERRY BEACH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frplo_0hbiLA1k00
1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Timmy Trumpet was all set to horn in on this most notable season for the New York Mets.

The Australian-born musician was at Citi Field with trumpet in hand Tuesday night, ready if needed to pop onto the diamond and blare his song “Narco” live if Mets closer Edwin Díaz emerged from the bullpen.

Díaz never got into the game as the Dodgers won 4-3 in a matchup of NL division leaders. Instead, Mets fans had to be content to sing along as Trumpet played a more muted version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” from just outside the Los Angeles dugout during the seventh-inning stretch.

But minutes after attending his first major league game, Trumpet tweeted he’d back Wednesday night, hoping again to play Díaz’s wildly popular entrance song in person when the Mets hosted the Dodgers.

“SEE YOU TOMORROW FOR ROUND 2 NYC,” he posted. “We got this!!”

Hours before Tuesday night’s game, Trumpet put the instrument to his lips and blasted the instantly recognizable first notes of “Narco.”

A blown song, not a blown save, in the mostly empty ballpark.

“It’s actually really cool to be in a stadium where you can hear it echoing around like that. I’ve never been in a stadium this big before,” he said.

Born Timothy Smith, he became fast friends with Díaz earlier this season after Trumpet reached out to the pitcher when the song went viral.

With the crowd applauding Tuesday, the 40-year-old musician put on a jersey with Díaz’s No. 39 and the name Trumpet on the back and threw out the first ball, an arcing toss to Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin that barely reached the plate.

“I hope I come into the game tonight,” Díaz, wearing a shirt with a blue-and-orange “Edwin” pictured above a trumpet, said before the first pitch. “Because he’ll perform for me and the fan base.”

Díaz actually began using “Narco” — which Trumpet recorded with the Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx in 2017 — during his final season with the Seattle Mariners in 2018. He pivoted to “No Hay Limite” by Miky Woodz upon being traded to the Mets prior to the 2019 season, when he posted a 5.59 ERA and blew seven saves.

He returned to “Narco” in 2020, when the Mets played to empty stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it took his dominance this season — Díaz is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA, 28 saves and 99 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings — to vault the song into the rarefied air of all-time closer entrance songs alongside the likes of “Enter Sandman” (for Mariano Rivera) and “Hells Bells” (for Trevor Hoffman).

The lights at Citi Field dim and the scoreboard goes dark as Díaz walks from the bullpen mound to the door. Upon his first step onto the field, the song starts and tens of thousands of people leap to their feet and begin clapping and miming trumpet actions as mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met pretend to play their own plastic trumpets.

“I think what I like most so far is the fans — the people in the crowd, watching the video of them reacting to the track that Díaz picks is just insane, they’re wild,” Trumpet said. “It looks like a huge party and that was the intention of this song when we wrote it in the first place. So it’s a huge honor.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter said earlier this month he delayed a trip to the bathroom to watch Díaz’s entrance. And his teammates have been among those sending “Narco” into the top five at Spotify, the Internet streaming service.

“We all get excited for it, too,” Mets reliever Adam Ottavino said. “For whatever reason — the simplicity of it, just with the trumpets and everything, people really respond to that. You can see why it’s spread. I found myself searching for the song on Spotify at some point.”

“It’s just pretty cool. The great ones have had iconic songs at times — Mariano and Trevor Hoffman, stuff like that — so this is really cool that he has that going,” he said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a longtime friend and teammate of Hoffman’s in San Diego, said his favorite entrance song remains “Hells Bells.” He said he was aware of the sensation “Narco” has become.

“Hopefully we don’t hear it over the next three days,” Roberts said with a grin. “Hopefully we can stand him up and he can just be here and not have to entertain tonight.”

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Miky Woodz
Person
Trevor Hoffman
Person
Timmy Trumpet
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Edwin Díaz
Person
Buck Showalter
FanSided

Reds great Joey Votto honors Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of final Cincinnati matchup

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto honored St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to their series finale on Aug. 31. On Aug. 31, the St. Louis Cardinals played in Cincinnati for the final time this season, as they completed their three-game series against the Reds. This meant it was the final time that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would play as members of the opposing team against the Reds, as both are going to retire at the end of this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Deven Marrero

The Mets are planning to select infielder Deven Marrero onto the major league roster, reports Andy Martino of SNY (Twitter link). New York also plans to recall reliever Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse, Martino adds. That duo will fill the extra two active roster spots with the September expansion from 26 to 28 players. New York will need to make a 40-man roster transaction to accommodate Marrero.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy