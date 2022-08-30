Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”
Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
Border Patrol agents slam Karine Jean-Pierre's 'ignorant' claim that illegal immigrants not 'walking' across
EXCLUSIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that illegal immigrants aren’t just "walking across" the southern border has sparked anger and shock from Border Patrol agents — who witness hundreds of migrants flooding across the border every single day. "How out of touch can this administration possibly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
Republicans react to damming DOJ filing of found Mar-a-Lago docs with cries of "staged" evidence
A new Justice Department filing released Tuesday revealed that White House records kept in a storage room at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort were "likely concealed and removed" before the FBI's investigation into the former president's mishandling of sensitive material. The 36-page Department of Justice (DOJ) filing included a new set of 100 documents with classification markings and a picture of the classified documents featuring files labeled "Top Secret" and "Secret" atop ostentatious Mar-A-Lago carpet. Amidst the revelation that the former president apparently attempted to obstruct a federal investigation in the months leading up to the search, his right-wing defenders are flailing to find any way to detract from and dismiss the explosive news.
WaPo columnist pleads with GOP to admit Dems were right about Trump, ditch him to avoid ‘party suicide’
Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle pleaded with Republicans on Friday to have a "Dr. Phil moment" and get themselves out of their "dangerous" relationship with former President Donald Trump unless they want to commit "party suicide." The column insisted that Trump has been "wrecking" the GOP for years with his...
CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech. Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis.
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others
Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun …?. The muzzle velocity of an AR-15 (which is to say, the speed at which the bullet travels when it leaves the rifle) is about 3300 feet per second (here's an anti-AR-15 Washington Monthly article confirming that). Other rifles have muzzle velocities in the same general range, 2500-4000 feet per second or so according to this list, or 2700-3150 in this list (PDF p. 45), though the velocity is also influenced in some measure by barrel length. If the AR-15 bullets are faster than most rifles (not "any other" rifles), they're only slightly faster.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sen. Rick Scott demands answers from CDC head regarding taxpayer-funded media training from Dem consultant
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is calling on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky for answers, following a report that she received media training from a Democrat-linked consultant on taxpayers' dime. Scott's letter to Walensky, sent Wednesday, referenced a Politico report from July saying that the Biden administration...
Mic
Trump wants you to know he is not a messy bitch
If nothing else, Donald Trump is the human embodiment of “style over substance.” The man moves through the world with an innate understanding that so long as he looks and acts a certain way, there are enough credulous dupes out there who will happily give him enough adulation (and cold hard cash) that the difference between his overwrought form and underdeveloped function becomes effectively nil.
Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people
Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
Florida judge 'smart' to 'pump the brakes' on Trump special master ruling: Former acting AG
Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general under former President Trump, responded to news of a non-ruling by federal Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida on the appointment of a special master on the legal battle over the raid on Mar-a-Lago on ‘The Story’ Thursday. MATT WHITAKER: Well, it's good...
CNN reporter called out for remark on Biden and supporting police: 'Is there anybody more out of touch?'
Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to respond to a statement by a CNN reporter arguing that President Biden could alienate Democratic voters if he pushes a pro-police message. JOE GAMALDI: Well, is there anybody more out of touch with everyday Americans...
NBC News reporter says ‘Trumpism’ should be covered as a ‘violent fairytale of revenge’
NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who describes his focus as the "dystopia beat," vilified pro-Trump Republicans in a Monday tweet for being focused on political "revenge" and "retribution" instead of "facts." "I think it's time we start covering Trumpism for what it is now. It's no longer a political movement....
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming
Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3