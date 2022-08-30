The Houston Cougars and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Alamodome to kick off their 2022 seasons. Houston ended up 12-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 12-2 record last season and an appearance in the Frisco Bowl, UTSA is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO