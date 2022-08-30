Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
37th Labor Day Classic Preview: Texas Southern at Prairie View AM
Bragging rights in the Houston area are on the line in the 37th Labor Day Classic showdown between the Texas Southern Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers on "The Hill" in Prairie View.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Houston-UTSA instant classic
Technically, the No. 24 ranked Houston Cougars defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the season-opening game between the two teams on Saturday. More accurately, though, the Cougars survived, prevailing 37-35 in a triple-overtime classic. UTSA led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Houston scored a touchdown...
CBS Sports
Watch UTSA vs. Houston: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Houston Cougars and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Alamodome to kick off their 2022 seasons. Houston ended up 12-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 12-2 record last season and an appearance in the Frisco Bowl, UTSA is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
hiphopsince1987.com
One of the Hottest, and Fastest-Growing Record Label in Houston, Black Diamond Entertainment
When you think of the evolution of the music coming out of Houston, a few names should come to mind. D.Flowers, DeeBaby, and YB Puerto Rico. D. Flowers, the neighborhood hero with such a passionate voice, expresses pain in every lyric. DeeBaby, the introverted emcee that uses his music as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
defendernetwork.com
Mayor Turner, Bun B brings Trill Burgers Pop-Up to City Hall
The City of Houston and Bun B’s Trill Burgers share more details on the upcoming burger pop-up at Houston City Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18. Hosted at Houston City Hall (901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002) in downtown Houston from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the pop-up will feature Trill Burgers’ full menu, including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
‘Paying it forward’: Mayor Turner announces water donation event for Mississippi
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday a water donation event will be held Friday to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who are experiencing a catastrophic water system failure. Jackson’s water system failure has caused the city to lack safe drinking water or water to flush toilets earlier this...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Glenda Dawson High School senior surprised with $40,000 scholarship from College Board
A big congratulations to a local Pearland senior who is among one of two nationwide $40,000 scholarship winners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children
HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
'Devastating': Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0