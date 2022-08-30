Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Man Nabbed For Shooting One Teen, Running Down Another With Car, Manchester Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly shooting one teen and then running over another one with his car. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in Manchester. According to Lt. Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
Woman arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident
DANBURY, Conn. — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun and making a verbal threat during a road-rage incident, according to Danbury police. The victim told police they were traveling south slowly on Main Street, looking for a business when the driver behind him started blaring her horn.
Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
Impaired New Britain Woman Caught Driving Wrong Way In Farmington Construction Zone, Police Say
A Connecticut woman was busted allegedly driving drunk or high on drugs in the wrong direction in a construction zone on Route 9. The incident took place in Farmington around 12:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to state police, Mindy Lee Rivera, age 37, of New Britain was arrested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
Shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — An overnight shooting at a nightclub in Waterbury that left one person dead and two others hurt is under investigation, police said. Police were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Officers...
Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
West Hartford police search for man involved in Whole Foods armed robbery
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manchester man appears in court for allegedly shooting, running over teens
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of shooting a teen and running over another with his car Thursday night faced a judge Friday morning. Jamie Garcia, 44, of Manchester faced a long list of charges, including assault in the first degree. Garcia walked out of the courthouse after...
NewsTimes
CT State Police investigating death of Hebron suspect four days after trooper used stun gun to get him into custody
HEBRON—State police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Hebron man who was found dead four days after a trooper used a stun gun to take him into custody while investigating a domestic violence complaint in Canterbury on Aug. 24, reports said. Two troopers from Troop D in Danielson...
Connecticut State Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
1 seriously injured in overnight motorcycle crash at Cumberland Farms: Southington police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A part of Queen Street in Southington was closed for several hours as police investigated an overnight crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. A crash involving a motorcycle happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in front of the Cumberland Farms on 909 Queen Street, according...
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Drove Stolen Car That Crashed Into Naugatuck Police Cruiser: PD
A 15-year-old crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Naugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Elm Street and sent a police officer to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police said Wednesday that Naugatuck officers around 4:30 p.m....
35-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Mail, Including Checks, From Andover Post Office
A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing mail, including thousands of dollars worth of checks, from a Connecticut post office. Hartford County resident Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, of New Britain, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. State Police began investigating a burglary and...
Police Searching for Couple Who Stole from Home Depot, Assaulted Employee
NORTH WINDHAM, CT (PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 4:00 PM,...
WATCH: Naugatuck cruiser crunched by 15-year-old driving stolen car
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck police officer is lucky to be OK after her cruiser was rammed by a 15-year-old in a stolen car late Tuesday afternoon. The teen now faces several charges in connection to the car theft and the crash. Naugatuck police also released dash cam footage...
Springfield man charged with home invasion
A Springfield man wanted for an armed home invasion was arrested Tuesday night.
Connecticut State Police needs your help naming 2 new K-9 officers
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police (CSP) is asking for input on naming two new K-9 officers. Troopers put out a Facebook post Friday afternoon, asking for name suggestions for two handsome pups, both male German Shepherds. Some of the names their followers have suggested are job-related, like...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0