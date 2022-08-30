ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

FOX 61

Woman arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident

DANBURY, Conn. — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun and making a verbal threat during a road-rage incident, according to Danbury police. The victim told police they were traveling south slowly on Main Street, looking for a business when the driver behind him started blaring her horn.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
SIMSBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

