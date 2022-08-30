Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
King City in Bloom encourages residents to garden
KING CITY — King City in Bloom participated in King City’s Blue Zones Project kickoff event on Aug. 21. Members handed out more than 300 seedlings of cilantro and romaine to encourage residents to grow healthy food and “move naturally” by gardening. King City Nursery provided...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
kingcityrustler.com
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
KSBW.com
Toxic algae bloom detected at Lake San Antonio ahead of Labor Day weekend
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits many are heading to Lake San Antonio, a popular spot for locals. “It’s nice and cool and the water is still nice and clean the fish are still biting and it’s just a great place, a great place for locals actually,” said Robert Fullington of Salinas.
Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
South Salinas Valley Broadband Authority approves partnership with Golden State Connect Authority
SALINAS VALLEY — South Salinas Valley Broadband Authority approved a memorandum of understanding with Golden State Connect Authority (GSCA) on Aug. 18 to facilitate installation of reliable and affordable high-speed internet infrastructure in South Monterey County. Salinas Valley is one of several initial project locations that GSCA is exploring...
A lifetime of fun: Looking back on the 136 year history of the Santa Cruz County Fair
Long ago (1885 or 1887 depending on which historian is reminiscing), home-loving and farm-loving Santa Cruz County citizens combined their first efforts to produce what has become the Santa Cruz County Fair and Horse Show. The Fair and Horse Show has been at its present location along Hecker Pass Road...
seemonterey.com
10 Late-Night Restaurants in Downtown Monterey
When you're in Monterey County for a meeting or conference, your days are packed to the brim often with no room to eat, so it's good to know that after the day's meetings end, you have plenty of late-night dining options to choose from all within walking distance from the Monterey Conference Center and downtown Monterey hotels. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to host a formal group dinner party, here are some great late-night options.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 31, 2022
SALINAS — Sun Street Centers will host the Overdose Awareness Symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., in Salinas. This is a free, countywide event focused on the uptick in drug-related overdoses. There will be free dinner, raffle opportunities and childcare. Community hours can be provided to high school students who attend the event. To register, visit bit.ly/3R50Edl or search for it on eventbrite.com.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Excessive heat warning issued for Monterey County over next few days
MONTEREY COUNTY — An excessive heat warning has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California beginning Thursday through early next week for Monterey County. Areas under warning include: southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National...
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Warning signs posted at Lake San Antonio due to algae bloom
SOUTH MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks has posted “DANGER” warning signs at Lake San Antonio South Shore due to dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the lake. Prior to every major summer holiday weekend, water testing at Lake San Antonio is performed by the...
Want to see a movie for $3? These SLO County theaters are offering a deal for one day
Several local theaters are offering cheap movie tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Monterey County Fair returns in style
MONTEREY, Calif. - (KION-TV): A Labor Day tradition returns to the Monterey County Fairgrounds with the Monterey County Fair this weekend. The fair starts on Thursday and will run through Labor Day. There is plenty of entertainment, activities, and many carnival rides for the family to enjoy. Tickets start at $13 for adults, $7 for The post Monterey County Fair returns in style appeared first on KION546.
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroyan chosen for national film project
Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
benitolink.com
San Benito County Supervisors spending $50K on Strada Verde and Measures Q & R info campaign
The Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution to make it clear to residents that no housing would be permitted in the Bolsa Area. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County supervisors are concerned the public is confused about the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park as well as Measures Q and R, all of which are interrelated. Supervisor Bob Tiffany called some social media comments opposing Strada Verde “an absolute lie,” and when the Board of Supervisors met on Aug. 23, they agreed to agendize at the next meeting a resolution to spend up to $50,000 to set the record straight.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s Ladd Lane squiggly lines get low marks from area residents
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. News consumers may already know about the “wonky” Ladd Lane by the media attention it received after the recent go-kart racing event put on by the city of Hollister on July 30. Despite the enthusiasm expressed by Mayor Ignacio Velasquez, residents who live on or near Ladd Lane are leaning on the side of changing the road back to the original design.
Surviving the incoming heat wave on the Central Coast
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s and triple digits over the next week on some parts of the Central Coast. Many are wondering how they will beat the heat? San Benito County won't be setting up cooling centers yet, but the county is keeping a close eye on the temperatures. The post Surviving the incoming heat wave on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
'Transformative' sleeping cabins could be a good temporary shelter for the unhoused. Why aren't there more?
As the clearing of the Benchlands draws closer, the hunt for space to accommodate the hundreds leaving Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is well underway. "Sleeping cabins" are a possible temporary option, with 40 of these shelters already on Housing Matters' campus. That's not nearly enough, and seeing more is unlikely until the city answers the pressing question: where?
