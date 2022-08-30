Read full article on original website
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
Colorado’s ‘Old Guy’ Is State’s Newest & Best Food Reviewer
There's a new guy in Colorado, who's actually an old guy, and his food review videos are taking over Youtube. "Old Guy in Colorado" is becoming something of a social media sensation with his newly uploaded food reviews of various Colorado restaurants, fast food joints, and snack foods. Valuable Source...
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
What to Know About Gun Safety in Colorado: The Safe Gun Storage Law
According to FBI background check data, over 300,000 guns were sold in the first half of 2022, alone. With more guns come the increased chances of avoidable, tragic, accidents occurring. When it comes to gun safety and storage in Colorado, the state has a law in place that went into...
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
Annual tarantula 'migration' begins in southeastern Colorado
As the sun sets and cooler air settles around the state, Colorado's tarantulas will creep around the SE plains in search for love, an annual affair sometimes called a tarantula "migration."
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide
Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
Colorado State Fair Under Fire For Awarding 1st Place to Artwork Made By AI
Technology is known to move the world forward, but an art competition in Colorado has some artists feeling like society is heading in the wrong direction. The winners of an art competition that occurred at Colorado's 150th State Fair have been announced and people around the world are not happy with the results.
Colorado representative sentenced for impaired driving
Colorado Representative Matt Gray was sentenced on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired back in April.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
Woman attacked by a mother bear in Colorado, cub and sow killed as CPW investigates
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was hospitalized following a bear attack in Colorado on Wednesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reporting the New Castle woman noticed the lid to her hot tub was partially removed at about 2 in the morning. “The bear, later determined to be...
Some Colorado River basin water providers commit to reducing use
COLORADO, USA — For years, more water has been taken out of the Colorado River than it can provide. It's a water system that 40 million people rely on, and the federal government has said it's on the brink of collapse. In the face of dwindling water supplies, cities...
Lights Out: Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado
Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
