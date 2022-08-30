ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
MSNBC

GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn

The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Yale psychiatry professor fails to win her job back after she sued for being fired over tweet claiming Trump supporters suffered 'shared psychosis' and claimed she had a 'duty of care' to warn the public about 'his mental instability'

A Yale psychiatry professor has lost her bid to win her job back after a judge threw out her lawsuit against the university for firing her over a tweet questioning the mental health of Donald Trump and his supporters. Dr. Bandy Lee filed a complaint against Yale last year, claiming...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Ginni Thomas pressed lawmakers in second state to overturn Biden's win: WaPo

Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, pressed lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory not only in Arizona, as previously reported, but also in a second battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records law. Washington Post reporter Emma Brown discusses.Sept. 2, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Law And Order#Election State#Ne White House#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nbc News
MSNBC

A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't

In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the initial round of voting, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

Why Biden had Marines stand behind him during his speech

President Joe Biden delivered a striking prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Thursday night warning about the existential threat posed by MAGA Republicans. But some political observers noticed something unusual: two Marines flanking him in the background as he spoke. CNN's Jeff Zeleny, for example, claimed that the Marines, combined with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

McCarthy tries and fails to turn democracy argument against Biden

The White House had already signaled days in advance why President Joe Biden had scheduled a prime-time address and the topic the Democrat intended to explore. With this in mind, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came up with a plan to try to turn the tables on the debate over the future of our democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters

Senator Amy Klobuchar tells Alex Wagner that contrary to some polling, her sense from American voters is that the national security implications of Donald Trump's disregard for proper handling of the nation's secrets will sway some voters who might have otherwise been inclined to vote for a Republican candidate. Sept. 2, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss – who was one of several historians who met with Pres. Biden in August about the fate of American democracy – to discuss the President’s speech in defense of democracy in Philadelphia that was given on the same day that Donald Trump’s attorneys continued to fight a case against the government over classified documents the former president had at his Florida home.Sept. 2, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy