Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?
Despite having essentially no competition, the former financial regulation commissioner is campaigning and fundraising vigorously, earning the support of a range of political insiders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?.
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Biker candidate’ seeks to oust Sununu in primary
CONWAY, N.H. — Jay Lewis believes his and his fellow Granite Staters’ rights are being infringed upon. It’s the chief reason he’s running for governor. “The only way to fix things is to become boss,” he said during an editorial board at the Conway Sun on Aug. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
What high demand for GOP primary ballots may mean for Massachusetts governor's race
BOSTON — Secretary of State William Galvin is forecasting that about 850,000 ballots will be cast in this year's Democratic primary contests and more than 300,000 votes will be registered in the GOP contests. Galvin offered his predictions Thursday morning, a day before the pre-primary early voting period is...
Government Technology
Vermont CIO John Quinn to Depart for Private Sector
After more than five years of service, Secretary John Quinn will be leaving his position with the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS). He was first appointed as chief innovation officer in January 2017, and when Executive Order 06-17 came into effect in April 2017 establishing the new agency, he was named the agency’s first secretary.
Vermont’s pandemic rental aid program to end
The state has been providing an average payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households, but funding is exhausted.
Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan
The appointment is part of an initiative the governor announced last month to boost public safety and address violence across Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Vermont Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money VT Online Casinos
If you’re looking for the best Vermont online casinos to play at, we know that it can be tricky since the laws and regulations are quite strict. After countless hours of research, we were able to find the top 10 casinos in Vermont where you can play online without the need to leave the state.
Op-Ed: Gov. Sununu is a Hypocrite
“Hypocrite” is an ugly word, but it fits Gov. Sununu. Repeatedly he and his economic cronies use our tax money to benefit themselves. Examples come easily to mind. Governor Sununu accepted a $31,000 pay increase after he twice vetoed minimum wages that would have benefited millions of workers. Notice, he uses our tax money to benefit himself while he denies help to Granite Staters who are fighting hard to make a living. He befits himself while he lets other suffer: Hypocrite!
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
Controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about Gov. Chris Sununu's grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections.
Dartmouth
More than just a primary: New Hampshire politics keeps voters and legislators engaged in local communities
With a notoriously centrist electorate and a large state legislature, legislators share that New Hampshire’s government and voting patterns are unparalleled in the rest of the nation. This article is featured in the 2022 Freshman special issue. As one of the country’s smallest swing states, New Hampshire occupies a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Veteran, Anti-War Activist and GOP Congressional Candidate Liam Madden Defies Labels
Liam Madden, the 38-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran and somewhat reluctant Republican nominee for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House, thinks that the American political system has been captured by elites with prefabricated ideologies. What the first-time candidate lacks in governing experience, he insists, he makes up for in his vision, which is a society liberated from the calcified dogmas of the left and the right — "whatever left and right even means anymore," he said recently outside his home in Bellows Falls, his floral Crocs squeaking as he traipsed through the fields near his property.
ibrattleboro.com
Brenda Siegel Is Doing a Good Job of Raising Awareness to the Newest Housing Crisis Coming to Vermont!
Brenda Siegel is doing a good job of complaining about the State Legislature because they did not prepare ahead of time for running out of funds for housing assistance. In January some new State Legisltors will be sworn in, but that might not be fast enough. https://www.wcax.com/2022/08/31/running-out-cash-vt-pandemic-rental-assistance-wrap-up-earlier-than-expected/. WCAX reports that...
Letters to the Editor (8/31/22)
I'd like to clarify misleading information in your article on Frederick Law Olmsted's landscape designs in Vermont ["Room to Roam," August 17]. Henry Hobson Richardson, one of the nation's leading 19th-century architects, designed Billings Library; Olmsted designed the grounds. Similarly, Cram and Ferguson Architects designed the National Life headquarters; the Olmsted firm designed the grounds.
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03760
To the creditors of: Elsie Anna Franko late of Wheelock, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s hunting season for gray squirrels opens September 1
VTF&W Photo: Hunters can pursue one of Vermont’s tastiest and most abundant small game species—the gray squirrel—anywhere stands of nut-bearing trees are found. Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department The hunting season for gray squirrels begins Thursday, September 1. The season runs through Saturday, December 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
WCAX
Vermont’s early bear hunting season begins
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
gripped.com
Quebec Climber Sends Wild New 5.14b in Vermont
Lone Rock Point in northern Vermont has some stout sport routes up to 5.14-. This week, Quebec climber Félicien Roy linked several of the test-piece lines into one monster 5.14b. Roy said the climb is an “amazing climbing marathon that traverses the entire overhanging section of the crag.” It...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 4