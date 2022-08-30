ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
manchesterinklink.com

‘Biker candidate’ seeks to oust Sununu in primary

CONWAY, N.H. — Jay Lewis believes his and his fellow Granite Staters’ rights are being infringed upon. It’s the chief reason he’s running for governor. “The only way to fix things is to become boss,” he said during an editorial board at the Conway Sun on Aug. 19.
CONWAY, NH
Montpelier, VT
Elections
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
State
Washington State
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
City
Washington, VT
Government Technology

Vermont CIO John Quinn to Depart for Private Sector

After more than five years of service, Secretary John Quinn will be leaving his position with the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS). He was first appointed as chief innovation officer in January 2017, and when Executive Order 06-17 came into effect in April 2017 establishing the new agency, he was named the agency’s first secretary.
VERMONT STATE
#Democrats#Vermont Senate#Election Local#Project A#Election State#Democratic#U S House
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Gov. Sununu is a Hypocrite

“Hypocrite” is an ugly word, but it fits Gov. Sununu. Repeatedly he and his economic cronies use our tax money to benefit themselves. Examples come easily to mind. Governor Sununu accepted a $31,000 pay increase after he twice vetoed minimum wages that would have benefited millions of workers. Notice, he uses our tax money to benefit himself while he denies help to Granite Staters who are fighting hard to make a living. He befits himself while he lets other suffer: Hypocrite!
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Veteran, Anti-War Activist and GOP Congressional Candidate Liam Madden Defies Labels

Liam Madden, the 38-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran and somewhat reluctant Republican nominee for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House, thinks that the American political system has been captured by elites with prefabricated ideologies. What the first-time candidate lacks in governing experience, he insists, he makes up for in his vision, which is a society liberated from the calcified dogmas of the left and the right — "whatever left and right even means anymore," he said recently outside his home in Bellows Falls, his floral Crocs squeaking as he traipsed through the fields near his property.
VERMONT STATE
ibrattleboro.com

Brenda Siegel Is Doing a Good Job of Raising Awareness to the Newest Housing Crisis Coming to Vermont!

Brenda Siegel is doing a good job of complaining about the State Legislature because they did not prepare ahead of time for running out of funds for housing assistance. In January some new State Legisltors will be sworn in, but that might not be fast enough. https://www.wcax.com/2022/08/31/running-out-cash-vt-pandemic-rental-assistance-wrap-up-earlier-than-expected/. WCAX reports that...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (8/31/22)

I'd like to clarify misleading information in your article on Frederick Law Olmsted's landscape designs in Vermont ["Room to Roam," August 17]. Henry Hobson Richardson, one of the nation's leading 19th-century architects, designed Billings Library; Olmsted designed the grounds. Similarly, Cram and Ferguson Architects designed the National Life headquarters; the Olmsted firm designed the grounds.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03760

To the creditors of: Elsie Anna Franko late of Wheelock, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s hunting season for gray squirrels opens September 1

VTF&W Photo: Hunters can pursue one of Vermont’s tastiest and most abundant small game species—the gray squirrel—anywhere stands of nut-bearing trees are found. Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department The hunting season for gray squirrels begins Thursday, September 1. The season runs through Saturday, December 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont’s early bear hunting season begins

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
VERMONT STATE
gripped.com

Quebec Climber Sends Wild New 5.14b in Vermont

Lone Rock Point in northern Vermont has some stout sport routes up to 5.14-. This week, Quebec climber Félicien Roy linked several of the test-piece lines into one monster 5.14b. Roy said the climb is an “amazing climbing marathon that traverses the entire overhanging section of the crag.” It...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

