cbs12.com

Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
cw34.com

Duo behind bars and out of business after drug bust

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
treasurecoast.com

Convicted Martin County murderer transferred to state prison

Convicted Martin County murderer transferred to state prison. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A convicted Martin County murderer has been transferred to state prison. 34-year old Keoki Demich, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. This week Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin...
veronews.com

Man charged after pointing gun at boat towing employee

FELLSMERE — A man was jailed after deputies said he pointed a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol at a boat towing employee in a dispute over the cost to haul a disabled vessel. Ronald Frank Barker, 78, of the 300 block of Vista Court, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barker was released Thursday from the Indian River County Jail on $10,000 bond.
sebastiandaily.com

Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere

A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
cw34.com

Woman brings drugs to sheriff's office work crew program

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman participating in an inmate work crew program was arrested by deputies after they say she hid methamphetamine among her belongings. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said in some instances, instead of incarceration, people will get put on the weekend work crew as part of their community service hours under their sentencing obligations. Sheriff's Office buses will bring participants to cleanup sites like Lock 7, public parks and roadways.
cw34.com

'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
melbourneflorida.org

Melbourne Police Department News

The Melbourne Police Department is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new headquarters building, the Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center. A ceremony to celebrate this momentous occasion with our community members and elected leaders will be held on September 14 at 11 a.m. at 250 West NASA Boulevard (northeast corner of NASA Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard).
sebastiandaily.com

2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest

The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
wqcs.org

Cyclist Struck and Killed by Motorist in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 31, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have launched a Traffic Homicide Investigation after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Virginia Avenue Monday afternoon. Fort Pierce police spokesman Officer Curtis Jennings said the cyclist was a 30-year old man, but declined to release...
click orlando

Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
americanmilitarynews.com

FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools

One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
850wftl.com

Local waitress steals customer’s wallet

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
