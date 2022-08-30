Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids
After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids.
cw34.com
Duo behind bars and out of business after drug bust
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
treasurecoast.com
Convicted Martin County murderer transferred to state prison
Convicted Martin County murderer transferred to state prison. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A convicted Martin County murderer has been transferred to state prison. 34-year old Keoki Demich, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. This week Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Man charged after pointing gun at boat towing employee
FELLSMERE — A man was jailed after deputies said he pointed a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol at a boat towing employee in a dispute over the cost to haul a disabled vessel. Ronald Frank Barker, 78, of the 300 block of Vista Court, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barker was released Thursday from the Indian River County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch
A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.
sebastiandaily.com
Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere
A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
cw34.com
Woman brings drugs to sheriff's office work crew program
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman participating in an inmate work crew program was arrested by deputies after they say she hid methamphetamine among her belongings. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said in some instances, instead of incarceration, people will get put on the weekend work crew as part of their community service hours under their sentencing obligations. Sheriff's Office buses will bring participants to cleanup sites like Lock 7, public parks and roadways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
cw34.com
Police searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's on NW St. Lucie West Boulevard. According to authorities, the thieves entered the Lowes at 3:30 p.m. on August 12 and made off with approximately $3,355 in electrical wire.
cw34.com
Man with arm in sling makes $1,400 shoplifting run at Target in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of baby monitors and PS5 controllers from a Target store in Port St. Lucie. The crime happened in the afternoon of Aug. 17 at the store on SW Village Parkway. The thief spent less than 10 minutes inside the store.
melbourneflorida.org
Melbourne Police Department News
The Melbourne Police Department is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new headquarters building, the Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center. A ceremony to celebrate this momentous occasion with our community members and elected leaders will be held on September 14 at 11 a.m. at 250 West NASA Boulevard (northeast corner of NASA Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
sebastiandaily.com
2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest
The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
wqcs.org
Cyclist Struck and Killed by Motorist in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 31, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have launched a Traffic Homicide Investigation after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Virginia Avenue Monday afternoon. Fort Pierce police spokesman Officer Curtis Jennings said the cyclist was a 30-year old man, but declined to release...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
mycbs4.com
Caught on camera: Florida police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — A police officer in Florida said he was dragged nearly 15 feet by a car during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. Dashcam video shows the moments leading up to the incident. The officer, who was not identified but works for the...
click orlando
Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
americanmilitarynews.com
FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools
One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
850wftl.com
Local waitress steals customer’s wallet
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
Comments / 0