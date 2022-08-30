Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport claims it was because of her 'good looks'
Las Vegas police arrested a woman at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after the driver refused to take his daughter to school. Otis Tanner faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident took place around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.
Las Vegas police: Woman tells officers she was under arrest due to good looks
Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a woman for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules who told officers she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
4 corrections officers face charges in connection with prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance’
Four corrections officers at a Nevada prison are facing charges in connection with a riot last December that officials first described as a “disturbance,” documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Thursday said.
Las Vegas woman allegedly claims she was arrested because cops had 'never seen anyone as pretty'
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who allegedly dined and dashed at the airport claims she was being harassed by cops because they had "never seen anyone as pretty as her." According to the police report cited by KLAS-TV, Hend Bustami reportedly went to Chili's at the Las Vegas...
UPDATE: Suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses arrested
UPDATE: Police arrested the suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses on Thursday evening. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road. Police said the suspect robbed the store near the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday […]
Metro calls on public to help find suspects involved in recent burglaries.
Las Vegas police have been able to link over 15 recent burglaries together, now small business owners seek answers.
Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Police said the driver […]
Wife claims domestic violence in deadly crime spree across Las Vegas area, Arizona
A woman accused of going on a deadly shooting spree with her husband and brother-in-law claims she was the victim of domestic violence and is seeking a trial independent of her two co-defendants, court records said.
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
Man accused of killing Las Vegas grandmother in 1994 cold case accepts plea deal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas grandmother has accepted an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter 28 years after her death. By accepting the Alford plea, 42-year-old Christopher Mack does not admit guilt but believes enough evidence would be presented at a trial to prompt a jury to issue a […]
Las Vegas police search for suspect in convenience store robbery
On Thursday, at approximately 2:42 a.m., a robbery occurred at the convenience store located near the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway.
‘You have to pay for that!’ Man, 84, battered, accused of stealing from Las Vegas-area Sprouts in exchange mix-up, lawsuit says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 84-year-old man is suing Sprouts, alleging that employees and security accused him of stealing an item that he had exchanged before battering and assaulting him. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, said James Chiaputti bought something from a Sprouts located in Henderson on Aug. 6 and went to a different Sprouts in […]
I-Team: Lombardo’s stepdaughter among victims of Saturday crime spree
A man was apprehended Saturday after a wild crime spree that started when he crashed a car and it caught fire near the Queens Ridge neighborhood, and ended hours later and miles away after he was pulled unconscious from a car he had driven into the desert near Mountains Edge in the southwest valley, according to a Metro arrest report.
Man suing Sprouts, security company claims he was assaulted
James Chiaputti, 84, said a security guard shoved him to the ground after a cashier claimed he'd stolen an item a manager allowed him to exchange.
Suspect in custody after a series of robberies near UNLV
On Thursday, at approximately 2:42 a.m., a robbery occurred at the convenience store located near the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway. Later that day a suspect was placed in custody.
Las Vegas-area political candidate arrested for DUI with cup of alcohol in car
Patsy Brown faces one charge for DUI and a second charge related to driving with no headlights on, according to court records.
Las Vegas police search for smash-and-grab suspect disguised as woman who stole $130K in jewelry
Police are searching for a man who reportedly dressed as a woman and robbed two jewelry stores on the Las Vegas Strip, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.
Las Vegas father charged with murder in 5-month-old’s overdose death
A Las Vegas father faces a murder charge in his 5-month-old son’s death involving a suspected overdose, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.
