ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

UPDATE: Suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses arrested

UPDATE: Police arrested the suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses on Thursday evening. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road. Police said the suspect robbed the store near the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats
8 News Now

Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Police said the driver […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

‘You have to pay for that!’ Man, 84, battered, accused of stealing from Las Vegas-area Sprouts in exchange mix-up, lawsuit says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 84-year-old man is suing Sprouts, alleging that employees and security accused him of stealing an item that he had exchanged before battering and assaulting him. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, said James Chiaputti bought something from a Sprouts located in Henderson on Aug. 6 and went to a different Sprouts in […]
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy