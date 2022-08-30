ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

Chamber to host City Council candidate forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a Santa Clarita City Council candidates forum at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. The forum will be live streamed at no cost to chamber members. Candidates will participate in-person with limited audience capacity. Chamber members...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Community at a crossroads

Sulphur Springs Community School parents demand more action to mitigate traffic safety hazards. Student drop-off and pickup can be a hectic experience as parents ensure their children get to and from school. However, parents of Sulphur Springs Community School describe a frustrating situation as they say an uptick in traffic has also increased safety and traffic hazards.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City officials discuss potential 33-acre park

Although its possible construction and opening is not yet set in stone, the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission heard this week about the city staff’s vision for a new 33-acre park in Canyon Country. The park, which is still going through an L.A. County...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Hart district seeks Measure SA oversight committee members

The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms. The committee is looking for one member to serve in the “Hart District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

New Electric Service Begins in October

Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), our region’s new clean energy provider (of which Fullerton is a member) is set to begin serving residential customers electrical power in October. This launch takes place amidst an ongoing audit of the agency, and a Grand Jury Report expressing concerns over transparency and leadership of OCPA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Signatures submitted for second recall attempt on Catherine Alvarez

DOWNEY - Members of the recall campaign against Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez submitted signatures to the City Clerk for the second time on Thursday, after initial attempts to oust the councilmember failed by a slim margin. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office will have 30 working days to verify...
DOWNEY, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors to levy taxes for voter-approved Measure E bonds

In 2016, SCV residents passed a bond measure to fund Santa Clarita Community College District projects. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to levy taxes for the payment of Measure E bonds and to direct the Auditor-Controller of the county to place these taxes on the tax roll beginning in the fiscal year of 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Hart district holds discussion on school safety

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and recent incidents involving students in the WIlliam S. Hart Union High School District, school officials have made it a priority to review and engage with their community about ongoing safety protocols, and discuss safety goals. The Hart district hosted its...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Public Health: New Omicron vaccine to be available soon, COVID deaths plateau

A new COVID-19 booster vaccine targeted toward the Omicron variant, and its sub-variants, is scheduled to be available to Los Angeles County residents on Wednesday. The announcement, made by Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer at the L.A. County Department of Public Health’s weekly press briefing on Thursday, came just after the Food and Drug Administration approved the updated booster for emergency use.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOXBusiness

LA County launches $1K per month universal basic income program

Los Angeles County’s basic income program in which 1,000 residents are receiving $1,000 per month for the next three years is now underway, officials say. The recipients in the pilot program — which the county’s Board of Supervisors established to tackle poverty and income instability — were randomly chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 who applied, according to Fox 11 LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Evacuation notice broadcast countywide made ‘in error’

An evacuation notice broadcast across televisions in both L.A. County and parts of Ventura County in connection to the #RouteFire on Wednesday was sent out “in error,” according to law enforcement officials. The mistaken evacuation notice was photographed and distributed across social media on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected

Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Route Fire over 5,000 acres, partially contained; freeway reopens, evacuations lifted

The Route Fire in Castaic had burned through 5,208 acres and was 27% contained as of Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two structures have been destroyed, 550 structures have been threatened and seven firefighters have been injured. However, as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fire Department officials said all evacuations — which had previously been in place for anything on the Old Ridge Route between Northlake Hills Elementary School and Templin Highway — were lifted.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

