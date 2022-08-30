Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
Related
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspected Felon Arrested After Deputies Find Firearms, Ammunition In Santa Clarita Home
A suspected felon was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of firearms and ammunition. On Wednesday, deputies arrested a suspected felon who was on formal probation after finding four firearms and 2,700 rounds of ammunition at the suspect’s home, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
Police are still looking for a murder suspect they thought was on board a passenger bus, forcing everybody inside to exit the bus in San Fernando on Friday morning.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen at South LA party, police say
LOS ANGELES - A suspect has been arrested for intentionally running over and killing a teenager at a South LA party, police said. 21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos. The deadly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
Deputies seek suspect in assault with deadly weapon
An suspected assault with a deadly weapon occurred on Friday near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road and Via Princessa in Canyon Country, according to first responder radio traffic. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. and the suspect was reported to have had a gun. The suspect was described...
signalscv.com
Man suspected of waving gun at traffic in Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a man reportedly waving around a gun and pointing it at traffic near the intersection of Valle De Oro and Newhall Avenue on Friday, according to first responder radio traffic. The man was described as Hispanic, with tattoos...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
KEYT
Ventura man arrested for shooting victim at red light
VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man was arrested on Wednesday for pulling up to a red light and shooting a victim in the car next to him before fleeing the scene at the beginning of August, according to the Ventura Police Department. The police department received reports of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
Suspect in murder of homeless amputee in South LA also shot another person days later, police say
Two people have been charged with the "brutal and callous" murder of a homeless amputee who was sleeping in his wheelchair in front of a South Los Angeles McDonald's when he was shot in the head.
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
signalscv.com
SCV sheriff’s deputies hold memorial for fallen colleague
Over 20 years after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian was killed in Stevenson Ranch in the line of duty, his former colleagues and family continued to keep his memory alive on Wednesday. Near the location of where he was shot and killed, on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies suspended
Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the department announced Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit detectives on Thursday served search...
Domestic Violence Suspect Gets into Violent Conflict with Police
A rifle-wielding man suspected of beating his girlfriend was fired upon during a confrontation with Anaheim police early Friday, but he escaped injury and was taken into custody.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision; Possible Suspect Vehicle Located
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening, Sept. 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Whittier Boulevard in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at scene....
theavtimes.com
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Barricaded in Residence in Lancaster Taken into Custody
A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster Thursday was taken into custody, authorities said.
Deputies open fire after responding to report of man wielding machete in South LA
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies opened fire after responding to a report of a man wielding a machete in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...
L.A. Weekly
Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]
Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
Comments / 3