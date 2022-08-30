ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson Ranch, CA

Suspected Felon Arrested After Deputies Find Firearms, Ammunition In Santa Clarita Home

A suspected felon was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of firearms and ammunition. On Wednesday, deputies arrested a suspected felon who was on formal probation after finding four firearms and 2,700 rounds of ammunition at the suspect’s home, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
