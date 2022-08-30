Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible. The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was...
Saffold found guilty of exploitation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Houston County man whose name has been in the news headlines over recent years from filming arrests and posting them online, to being arrested himself, has been found guilty after three years. More News from WRBL Kevin Saffold, 54, of Dothan, has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree financial exploitation of […]
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WJHG-TV
Stolen truck pulled from Chattahoochee River, officials looking for suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was located in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County, and was believed to have been stolen, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies reported receiving a call from a local fisherman saying they saw a truck in the Chattahoochee River...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigators searching for driver in school bus hit-and-run
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators are searching for a man who drove into a school bus with 40 children aboard and then drove away, authorities said Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident. The Florida Highway Patrol said 41 students were aboard a Jackson County school bus headed south on Sand Basin Road when […]
Okaloosa Co. deputies looking for man, wanted for aggravated assault
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a Facebook post. Nolan St. Larentis Harris, 30, is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and is wanted for aggravated assault. Harris was last arrested in April 2021 and charged with battery, failure […]
wtvy.com
Conviction upheld in 2018 murder
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder. He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.
wtvy.com
Ashford @ Pike County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ashford takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
WDAM-TV
Truck overturned on U.S. Hwy 84 Wednesday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck reportedly hauling asphalt coating overturned on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the driver, a resend of Andalusia, Ala., was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 84 when his 2019 Volvo trailer left the roadway and overturned. MHP said...
wtvy.com
Hit and run suspect wanted
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
WCTV
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park. Dive and search...
Comments / 0