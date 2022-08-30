ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Deerfield News

Fatal Crash Pedestrian Dies In Century Village Deerfield Beach Accident

Intersection of Newport Drive and West Drive, Deerfield Beach. Paul Bryan Melson, 63, 10/20/1958, male, Fort Lauderdale. Wladyslawa Poplawska, 78, 11/29/1943, female, 1 Newport A, Deerfield Beach (DECEASED) Description of Incident:. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 78-year-old woman in Deerfield Beach.
cbs12.com

Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
NBC Miami

Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea to Find Driver

The brother of a man who died weeks after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale wants justice. "He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all," said the victim's brother, William "Billy" Wilson. He identified the victim as Mark Philpart, who died on July 28...
Deerfield News

BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
Click10.com

BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
cw34.com

Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
click orlando

VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
cbs12.com

Road rage shooting suspect arrested by West Palm Beach Police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect involved in a road rage shooting has been arrested by West Palm Beach police. Police say 21-year-old Brien Golden will face counts of attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday after an...
cbs12.com

Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami

New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
