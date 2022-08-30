Watch huge wake from manatees overtake dog trying to enjoy a swim in Alabama

Related
‘Strange-looking’ fish tagged in Alabama river weighs 150 pounds, researchers say
The species has been around for more than 180 million years, scientists say.
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
selmasun.com
3-year-old’s bluegill catch wins ALBBAA’s 2022 Big Fish Photo Contest
As fish tales go, this one is about as normal as it gets. Ryker Ingram, a 3-year-old angler who lives in Troy, often fishes at a private pond owned by his grandfather, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren love to “splash around in the water” and maybe grab a rod-and-reel.
wwno.org
The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
VIRAL VIDEO: Comedian On Alabama’s Love Of Dollar Stores
We love our dollar stores. The general kind, the family kind, the tree kind and the rest of them. If you haven't noticed, prices are high and we need some dollar retailers. However, a comedian has gone extremely viral (that means it's more than just standard viral) with a video pointing out the state of Alabama's allegiance to dollar stores.
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourning
Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?
Alabama wants to make birth centers harder to open. Midwives and birth workers are pushing back.
A small band of midwives gathered beneath Montgomery, Ala.’s towering Mothers of Gynecology monument and a sky that threatened rain. The monument’s three sculpted metal figures, reaching 15 feet tall, honor Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, enslaved women who underwent painful gynecological surgeries in the 1840s at the hands of a white Alabama doctor, without consent or anesthesia.
doppleronline.ca
Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario
Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
Where are the best hidden gem restaurants on the MS Coast? Help our new reporter find them.
Whether it’s a mom and pop restaurant in the country, a gas station or a dive bar, our new intern wants to hear about your favorite spots! Take our survey now, and meet Jessica Patterson.
This TikToker is shining a light on Alabama’s urban legends
Name an Alabama ghost story, urban legend or haunted destination, and Joshua Dairen has probably heard about it already. Dairen, a public relations specialist for an Atlanta tech company, had moved back home to Auburn this year and was taking his wife on a trip to one of his favorite spooky sites – Spring Villa in Opelika – when an idea took hold.
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
Missile defense, sheriff’s conviction, remembering a reporter: Down in Alabama
A $5 billion missile-defense contract was awarded to Boeing Huntsville. A sheriff wants his conviction thrown out. Dothan has a new charter school. Longtime UPI journalist Bessie L. Ford dies. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
The best Whataburger restaurants in the US are on the MS Coast, Google data shows
There are only two other fast food chains in the country that rank higher than the South Mississippi restaurant. What’s your favorite thing to order?
Which Mississippi Coast casinos offer valet services? Here’s our parking guide.
Valet services are back at most, but not all, casinos after the COVID pandemic. Here’s what you need to know for every casino resort on the Coast.
Indicted train engineer allegedly video chatting while man killed on Alabama railroad track
A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Alabama
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.https://www.sunherald.com/
