Oakland's historic Parkway Theater could become the first ever cannabis-friendly movie house

Chef behind popular raw oyster pop-up will open restaurant in Oakland. Photo Credit: @shuckitmtz/Instagram. A chef with no formal training is getting ready to open a restaurant focused on raw oysters in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood in a few months. The Chronicle first reported the project from Brandon Nichols, who will open his first restaurant at 5000 Telegraph Avenue. The space was the long-time home of the Mexican restaurant Doña Tomas. Nichols seafood restaurant will have none of the classic cliches. “We’re differentiating and getting away from your traditional oyster bar that’s full of anchors and buoys and boats. I just don’t want my place to look like a shipwreck because everyone’s done that,” Nichols told Eater.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO