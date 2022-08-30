Oakland's historic Parkway Theater could become the first ever cannabis-friendly movie house

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
hoodline.com
Chef behind popular raw oyster pop-up will open restaurant in Oakland
Chef behind popular raw oyster pop-up will open restaurant in Oakland. Photo Credit: @shuckitmtz/Instagram. A chef with no formal training is getting ready to open a restaurant focused on raw oysters in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood in a few months. The Chronicle first reported the project from Brandon Nichols, who will open his first restaurant at 5000 Telegraph Avenue. The space was the long-time home of the Mexican restaurant Doña Tomas. Nichols seafood restaurant will have none of the classic cliches. “We’re differentiating and getting away from your traditional oyster bar that’s full of anchors and buoys and boats. I just don’t want my place to look like a shipwreck because everyone’s done that,” Nichols told Eater.
Love story: Oakland couple fell in love 15 years ago, opens 2nd café at business where they met
"It's a big day because we are opening our dream café," said Latorra M., owner of Oaklandia Cafe & Bakery. "Me and my husband get to team up and use our superpowers."
hoodline.com
Ritzy new pop-up Big Alma restaurant opens inside Union Square’s Villa Florence Hotel
You might not realize that the towering statue atop Union Square depicts an actual historic San Franciscan, “Big Alma” Spreckels, who was the co-founder of the Legion of Honor. Now Big Alma has another landmark to her in Union Square, in the form of a dazzling new pop-up Big Alma Bar Américain, which opened in late July inside Union Square’s Villa Florence Hotel,
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: Fun stuff to do over a hot Labor Day weekend
For those of you who prefer to skip the holiday traffic and stay in town over Labor Day, the last installment of Hoodline's 2022 Bay Area Summertime Happenings has you covered with a fun itinerary of events for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kick things off with First Fridays at the San Jose Museum of Art, then kick back at the Yerba Buena Festival Saturday. Armchair travelers will want to check out the Scottish Games and a new Brazilian festival, and foodies may want to eat their way through the Bizerkeley vegan food fest.
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco
Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
hoodline.com
Pizza-making champion Laura Meyer to open Pizzeria da Laura in downtown Berkeley
Pizza-making champion Laura Meyer is getting ready to open her own Bay Area pizzeria. She announced on Instagram that Pizzeria da Laura will be opening early next year in downtown Berkeley. “That means this will be my last week working alongside Tony G in San Francisco,” the post reads. Tony is none other than famous pizza chef Tony Gemignani, owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana on Stockton Street in SF's North Beach, where Meyer worked for six years, according to Eater. Most recently, Meyer has been head chef for 12 years at Chicago-style pizza joint Capo’s, just a few blocks away from Tony’s on Vallejo Street.
48hills.org
Puff: Smoke out at the Bay’s best weed events
Here we are at the end of August. The San Francisco weather is some of the best of the year with warm, sunny afternoons punctuated with a cool breeze that turns cold, chilly and foggy at night. It is a great time to get out and enjoy this great city—and there are a few weed events happening to give you that added autumnal kick.
New SF Mexican street taco joint opens; free tacos this weekend
Jose Mendoza started his partnership with Pepe Valadez when he was four years old. Valadez served as the soccer coach, and Mendoza as the soccer player. “He was one of the kids I loved to coach,” Valadez said, reminiscing on days spent on soccer fields in Potrero Hill. Little...
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Someone Took an Oakland Police Cruiser on a Joy Ride This Week
Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
'Horrifying': San Francisco artists, families lose everything in Lower Haight fire
Multiple families had lived in the building for decades. An artist lost 10 years' worth of works.
Where, when $3 movie tickets are coming to Bay Area theaters
Thousands of theaters across the country are participating in National Cinema Day on Saturday, when popcorn will cost more than your movie ticket.
SFist
City of Oakland Will Incinerate the 1,200 Pounds of Dead Fish That Have Turned Up in Lake Merritt
There’ll be a big fish fry in Oakland, but not the good kind. The toxic algal bloom that has killed literally tons of fish in Bay Area waters is leading to Oakland Public Works incinerating the 1,200 pounds of dead fish that were floating in Lake Merritt. The Dead...
SF’s Hayes Street Was Just Named One Of The Coolest Streets In The World
Time Out recently released their annual list of the 33 Coolest Streets in the World, and San Francisco’s Hayes Street came in at #10, making it the highest-ranked U.S. street on the list! Hayes Street is the epicenter of SF’s trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood. Time Out names its post-Covid resurgence as a main factor in its ranking, with special reference to its mixture of old and new SF. The blend of longtime restaurant institutions and quirky, trendy storefronts make it an exciting hotspot for both tourists and locals. Time Out specifically mentioned the following stores and restaurants as must-visits: Some additional fun spots along Hayes Street include the popular Greek restaurant Souvla (517 Hayes St), wine bar/store Arlequin Wine Merchant (372 Hayes St), innovative ice cream shop Salt & Straw (586 Hayes St), jewelry store Métier (575 Hayes St), French restaurant Absinthe Brasserie & Bar (398 Hayes St), ramen shop Nojo Ramen Tavern (231 Franklin St), and newly-opened gourmet popcorn store Fluff Nugget (432 Octavia St).
'I had no idea of the wealth in this park': Fight for SF's car-free JFK Drive continues
Two competing ballot measures could decide the fate of the street's car-free status this fall.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
Another senior dies at a Bay Area Atria facility; son says 94-year-old dad was given cleaning fluid
ABC7 News spoke to the victim's son who said a worker at the Atria facility showed him the "cleaning fluid" they said his dad drank. Later on, Atria's management said the 94-year-old man ate Hot Cheetos and denied the cleaning fluid allegation.
SFist
Convicted Real Estate Investor Victor Makras’s Son Trying to Open Pot Shop In Ingleside
Just after SF real estate magnate Victor Makras was found guilty of bank fraud, we learn his son is trying to turn over a new leaf with a proposed Ingleside-Mission Terrace cannabis dispensary. It was stunning news last week when politically well-connected San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras was...
oaklandside.org
Toilets? Cannabis grows? Rising temps? We looked into theories and history behind the Bay Area algae bloom
“Mystery epidemic kills fish in Lake Merritt,” announced an Oakland Tribune headline. “The lake water became a rusty color,” another journalist reported, causing “the drowning of countless bass.”. Sound familiar? Those reports come from newspapers in 1939, when a mass fish die-off, not unlike this week’s tragedy,...
