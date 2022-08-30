ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland's historic Parkway Theater could become the first ever cannabis-friendly movie house

By Photo Credit: Ivy Hill Cannabis/Facebook
hoodline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoodline.com

Chef behind popular raw oyster pop-up will open restaurant in Oakland

Chef behind popular raw oyster pop-up will open restaurant in Oakland. Photo Credit: @shuckitmtz/Instagram. A chef with no formal training is getting ready to open a restaurant focused on raw oysters in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood in a few months. The Chronicle first reported the project from Brandon Nichols, who will open his first restaurant at 5000 Telegraph Avenue. The space was the long-time home of the Mexican restaurant Doña Tomas. Nichols seafood restaurant will have none of the classic cliches. “We’re differentiating and getting away from your traditional oyster bar that’s full of anchors and buoys and boats. I just don’t want my place to look like a shipwreck because everyone’s done that,” Nichols told Eater.
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Ritzy new pop-up Big Alma restaurant opens inside Union Square’s Villa Florence Hotel

You might not realize that the towering statue atop Union Square depicts an actual historic San Franciscan, “Big Alma” Spreckels, who was the co-founder of the Legion of Honor. Now Big Alma has another landmark to her in Union Square, in the form of a dazzling new pop-up Big Alma Bar Américain, which opened in late July inside Union Square’s Villa Florence Hotel,
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: Fun stuff to do over a hot Labor Day weekend

For those of you who prefer to skip the holiday traffic and stay in town over Labor Day, the last installment of Hoodline's 2022 Bay Area Summertime Happenings has you covered with a fun itinerary of events for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kick things off with First Fridays at the San Jose Museum of Art, then kick back at the Yerba Buena Festival Saturday. Armchair travelers will want to check out the Scottish Games and a new Brazilian festival, and foodies may want to eat their way through the Bizerkeley vegan food fest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Pizza-making champion Laura Meyer to open Pizzeria da Laura in downtown Berkeley

Pizza-making champion Laura Meyer is getting ready to open her own Bay Area pizzeria. She announced on Instagram that Pizzeria da Laura will be opening early next year in downtown Berkeley. “That means this will be my last week working alongside Tony G in San Francisco,” the post reads. Tony is none other than famous pizza chef Tony Gemignani, owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana on Stockton Street in SF's North Beach, where Meyer worked for six years, according to Eater. Most recently, Meyer has been head chef for 12 years at Chicago-style pizza joint Capo’s, just a few blocks away from Tony’s on Vallejo Street.
BERKELEY, CA
48hills.org

Puff: Smoke out at the Bay’s best weed events

Here we are at the end of August. The San Francisco weather is some of the best of the year with warm, sunny afternoons punctuated with a cool breeze that turns cold, chilly and foggy at night. It is a great time to get out and enjoy this great city—and there are a few weed events happening to give you that added autumnal kick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Movie Theater#The Movies#Art Deco#Parkway Theater#Ivy Hill Cannabis#Paramount#Kalw#Cinematreasures Org
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Someone Took an Oakland Police Cruiser on a Joy Ride This Week

Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Secret SF

SF’s Hayes Street Was Just Named One Of The Coolest Streets In The World

Time Out recently released their annual list of the 33 Coolest Streets in the World, and San Francisco’s Hayes Street came in at #10, making it the highest-ranked U.S. street on the list! Hayes Street is the epicenter of SF’s trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood. Time Out names its post-Covid resurgence as a main factor in its ranking, with special reference to its mixture of old and new SF. The blend of longtime restaurant institutions and quirky, trendy storefronts make it an exciting hotspot for both tourists and locals. Time Out specifically mentioned the following stores and restaurants as must-visits: Some additional fun spots along Hayes Street include the popular Greek restaurant Souvla (517 Hayes St), wine bar/store Arlequin Wine Merchant (372 Hayes St), innovative ice cream shop Salt & Straw (586 Hayes St), jewelry store Métier (575 Hayes St), French restaurant Absinthe Brasserie & Bar (398 Hayes St), ramen shop Nojo Ramen Tavern (231 Franklin St), and newly-opened gourmet popcorn store Fluff Nugget (432 Octavia St).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks

Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy