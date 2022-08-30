Read full article on original website
Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or closures...
Collision on westbound Highway 290 near Argonne Road blocks lanes in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on State Route 290 westbound near Argonne Rd. is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC). There is no information at this time on who was involved in the crash or if there are any serious injuries....
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire
MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Mountain Fire
CUSICK, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near the Boulder Mountain Fire. The evacuation order is for 16 square miles west of SR-20. The area is primarily accessed by Tacoma Creek Road. Tacoma Creek Road is closed above Calicoma Road. People living on parts of Cusick Creek Road, Calispel Peak...
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
Crews fighting brush fire near Downs Lake
Spokane County Fire District 3 says they are responding to a brush fire near Downs Lake south of Cheney. The fire is about 10-20 acres and no evacuations are in place. For more coverage click here.
Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
Crews mopping up brush fire near Browne's Addition, might've been started by railroad line
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are now mopping up a brush fire near Browne's Addition between 8th and 10th avenue. Fire officials told KHQ homes were originally threatened, but a quick response knocked that threat away. No structures were damaged, but preliminary information makes officials believe the fire could've been started...
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District
Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
Habitat for Humanity making progress on two energy efficient homes in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - In between the sounds of saws and the cascading of concrete at 6th and Magnolia Friday morning, there was a buzzing feeling in the air. "Good," is how little Trinity McCarthy described it, standing in front of her mom with her sister and brother by her side.
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Washington State Department of Commerce responds to questions surrounding Quality Inn Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a statement providing additional background on the "Catalyst Project" for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard. According to a press release, the department is aware of questions raised by nearby residents regarding the project. The also said Spokane's...
Report: Fatal plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene caused by both pilots failing to see each other
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The final NTSB report for a plane crash that killed eight people over Lake Coeur d’Alene states that the cause of the accident was the failure of both pilots to see and avoid each other. On July 5, 2020, a Cessna and a De Havilland were destroyed after crashing mid-air. All eight people on the planes...
Habitat for Humanity takes on a new form of building in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeownership is still the largest wealth factor for the middle class of our community, and it’s tougher now than ever before for many families to find an affordable home. Habitat for Humanity Spokane is at it again with a new project in the East Central neighborhood, and this one is unlike what we’ve seen them do before....
