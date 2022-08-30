ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or closures...
DEER PARK, WA
Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire

MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
MALDEN, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPOKANE, WA
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
SPOKANE, WA
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Mountain Fire

CUSICK, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near the Boulder Mountain Fire. The evacuation order is for 16 square miles west of SR-20. The area is primarily accessed by Tacoma Creek Road. Tacoma Creek Road is closed above Calicoma Road. People living on parts of Cusick Creek Road, Calispel Peak...
CUSICK, WA
Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho

WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District

Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
