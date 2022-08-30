ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Barbara Christine Robinson 1936-2022

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJBIT_0hbiHgw200

Mrs. Barbara Christine Robinson, 85, of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully in her home on July 31, 2022. Barbara was born September 16, 1936, in Benfleet, England.

Growing up during WWII, she survived bombings, carried gas masks to school, and endured air raids. As a Registered Nurse, she worked in a psychiatric ward and practiced at one of England’s first dialysis centers. Barbara lived an accomplished life in England.

Barbara met her loving husband, the late Art Robinson, in 1965 and came to the USA with just one suitcase leaving behind her life and family in England. Barbara and Art raised two children, Susan and Owen. From the 1970’s – 2000’s Barbara was a vital part of the Rios Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel. As the gift shop manager, Barbara would serve and greet visitors of the Caledonia from all over the world. Barbara scheduled tours, maintained and organized the gift shop, and crafted handmade novelties, which provided the Adobe proceeds for historical preservation and funding.

During retirement, Barbara and Art traveled in their trailer, visiting family and touring the USA. Simple things in life are what Barbara most enjoyed, her family, her friends, a damn good cup of tea every morning, making desserts, her beloved dog Patchie, tending to her garden, feeding and watching her birds, living life with beloved neighbors and loving her home in Garden Farms.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Art of Atascadero, from England, parents Harold and Joyce Guiver, and Sister Pat Guiver-Bunce. She is survived by daughter Susan (Matt) Hall of California, son Owen (Susan) Robinson of North Carolina, grand-children Michele, Justin (Amber), Christopher, Elizabeth, Hartley, great-grandson Grayson, brother David Guiver, Brother-in-laws John Bunce, Bob (Ann) Robinson, Dave Plagemann, Ted (Roanna) Prell, and Sharon Prell and many nieces, nephews, and cousins from USA and England.

One thing is for sure Barbara lived an amazing life, and no one will ever replace her or her amazing sense of humor. Cardinal birds remind us and show Barbara is around, keeping us all in line. Barbara will forever be Mom, Nana, and Grandma, and “Oh Shit” will always be her saying. She and Art are together and both pain-free at last.

No formal services will be held per Barbara’s wishes. Any memorial donations can be made in Barbara’s name to The Friends of the Adobes Inc, or to the Central Coast Home Health and Hospice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Jerry N. Olson 1943-2022

Jerry N. Olson passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He was born in Atascadero, California, on June 2, 1943. He was a graduate of Atascadero High School, class of 1961. Jerry began his career with the California Department of Forestry and Fire...
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Obituaries
City
San Miguel, CA
State
California State
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Obituaries
The Paso Robles Press

Stupidism by Lee Pitts

I’d like to congratulate my friend Carole on her retirement from clerking three and four livestock auctions a week for over 50 years. Oops, I’m sorry I realize now that by saying 50 years, I’m guilty of AGEISM. I don’t know if you know this or not...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Erin Hanson Art & Wine Tour Coming to Paso

PASO ROBLES — In celebration of Paso Robles’ iconic wine country landscapes, Erin Hanson is sponsoring an Art & Wine Tour with five wineries in Paso Robles. The contemporary impressionist artist will display her paintings of wine country landscapes at each of the following wineries: Adelaida Vineyards, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Calipaso Winery, Pelletiere Estate Vineyard, and Rava Wines.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:03— Joseph...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Robinson
The Paso Robles Press

Kurt William Haag 1956 – 2022

Kurt William Haag succumbed to battling cancer on June 28, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1956, to parents Water and Alice Haag of Millbrae, CA. Kurt was the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Karen and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Karl Richard Hansen 1949 – 2022

Karl Richard Hansen, 73, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Karl was born in January 1949 in Glendale, CA, to Rudolph C. and Helen E. Hansen, the second of four siblings. He grew up in College Greens Sacramento, where his parents channeled his precocious interest in electricity into classes with the local 4H club. After serving in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Karl attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and metallurgy with a concentration in welding. Except for a brief time in Van Nuys, CA, after college, he lived in San Luis Obispo County for the rest of his life.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Birds#Retirement#Dialysis#Kidney Disease#The Rios Caledonia Adobe
The Paso Robles Press

Fall Season of Recreation Classes Now Open for Registration

PASO ROBLES — The fall lineup of classes offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services are now open for registration and include a variety of activities for all ages, from youth to seniors. All fall classes can be viewed at prcity.com/recreationonline under the activities tab. Scholarship applications for youth and seniors are available at prcity.com/recreation under the activities, classes and sports tab.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Shirley Anne Gehre 1935 – 2022

Shirley Anne Gehre, 87, went home to be with the Lord on July 19 at her home in Atascadero. Born Feb. 1, 1935, to Otto & Opal Raley of La Verne, CA. She and her family moved to Atascadero in 1971. Shirley is survived by her Son, Dennis Gehre (Jeannette),...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Paso Robles Press

Earl Everett Yates 1929-2022

Former Atascadero resident Earl Everett Yates passed away at home on July 24, 2022. He was born in Hutchinson, Minnesota, on August 3, 1929, 4th child of Eugene William Carter and Gladys Meryl Corey. Earl was given the last name of his stepfather Barton Vermont Yates after Gladys divorced Eugene and later remarried Barton in 1933.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Judith Ann Gimby 1941-2022

Judith Ann Gimby of Paso Robles, California, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2022. Judy was born to David and Lou Biehl in Oklahoma on August 30, 1941. She attended High School in Van Nuys. Judy met Gary Gordon Gimby in the 1960s, and the couple were married on October 23, 1964, in Fullerton, California.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy