Long Beach, CA

The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Makes Statement With Thrilling Mission Viejo Win

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Jackrabbits are back. A dedicated group of players and coaches at Long Beach Poly have been steadily making progress in returning the program to the California football conversation, and on Friday night at Mission Viejo they made a loud statement with a thrilling 35-30 victory over the Diablos.
The 562

PHOTOS: Cabrillo Football Beats Glenn, Goes 3-0

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Jaguars improved to 3-0 as they continue one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory for any Long Beach sports team. The Jaguars beat Glenn 32-13. Cabrillo will try to wrap up an undefeated non league schedule next week when they travel to Lynwood.
The 562

Football: Millikan Welcomes Back Pellum, Rolls Over St. Francis

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. There was a buzz at DeHaven Stadium on Friday night as Millikan welcomed a very talented team from St. Francis. Some local fans may remember the Golden Knights from last year’s CIF Southern Section Division 4 title game loss to Long Beach Poly. However, this game was all about the Rams.
The 562

VIDEO: Wilson vs. Huntington Beach, Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Mission Viejo Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Newly-crowned LA Chargers Coach of the Week Stephen Barbee and his Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits will have their hands full this week as they travel to Mission Viejo for a game pitting two of the state’s top ten programs against each other at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The 562

PREVIEW: Compton vs. Paramount, Football

After a pair of high-scoring victories last month, Compton is on the road to take on Paramount tonight in a local non-league matchup. Compton (2-0) has already scored 121 points this season and is going up against a Paramount defense that is coming off a 26-13 loss to Narbonne in its season opener. Compton will have to be keyed on Paramount defensive end and running back Bishop Williams who contributed on both sides of the ball for the Pirates last week.
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night

Week two of Orange County high school football begins on Thursday, Sept. 1. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email to timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores here with our readers throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage. All you...
ocsportszone.com

Cypress High School’s Rick Feldman named LA Chargers OC coach of the week

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a summer competition at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Cypress High School football coach Rick Feldman has been selected the Los Angeles Chargers Orange County Coach of the Week. The program receives $1,000 from the Los Angeles...
The 562

Swimming: Longtime Wilson Coach Eric Berg Resigns, Brandon D’Sa Hired

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. One of Long Beach’s premier sports programs is undergoing a big change. The Wilson administration confirmed Wednesday that longtime boys’ swim coach Eric Berg has stepped down after 16 very successful seasons coaching the Bruins. The school also announced that fellow Bruins alum Brandon D’Sa has been hired as the next Wilson boys’ swim coach.
NewsBreak
Sports
The 562

Football: St. Anthony Fails To Capitalize, Loses To Dominguez

The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Everything was looking good early as St. Anthony searched for its first win of the season against Dominguez on Friday night, but the Saints lost its grip and fell 28-15 to the visiting Dons at St. Pius X.
easyreadernews.com

Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV

Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
L.A. Weekly

Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]

42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
LATACO

Head to North Long Beach for Coconut Honey Shrimp Musubis and Kimchi Butter Katsu Chicken

A lot of us who grew up in L.A.’s ‘hoods share a soft spot for Hawaiian food. It was what we graduated to after years of teriyaki chicken and beef plates; a cold scoop of creamy macaroni salad, served next to steamed rice, felt like the biggest upgrade in the world back then. Besides the poke invasion of Southern California that took place over the last five years, most casual Hawaiian spots have stuck to the same traditional menu, offering just-the-hits.
The 562

The 562

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

