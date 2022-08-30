Read full article on original website
PODCAST: Reacting To Long Beach Poly Football Upsetting Mission Viejo
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. We’re talking about what the Long Beach Poly win at Mission Viejo means for the Jackrabbits program and the CIF Southern Section playoffs. JJ Fiddler...
Football: Long Beach Poly Makes Statement With Thrilling Mission Viejo Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Jackrabbits are back. A dedicated group of players and coaches at Long Beach Poly have been steadily making progress in returning the program to the California football conversation, and on Friday night at Mission Viejo they made a loud statement with a thrilling 35-30 victory over the Diablos.
PHOTOS: Cabrillo Football Beats Glenn, Goes 3-0
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Jaguars improved to 3-0 as they continue one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory for any Long Beach sports team. The Jaguars beat Glenn 32-13. Cabrillo will try to wrap up an undefeated non league schedule next week when they travel to Lynwood.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Mission Viejo Football, Compton vs Paramount, Millikan vs St. Francis, St. Anthony vs Dominguez
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Mission Viejo; Compton and Paramount; Millikan and St. Francis; and St. Anthony and Dominguez. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY: Long Beach Poly makes...
Football: Millikan Welcomes Back Pellum, Rolls Over St. Francis
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. There was a buzz at DeHaven Stadium on Friday night as Millikan welcomed a very talented team from St. Francis. Some local fans may remember the Golden Knights from last year’s CIF Southern Section Division 4 title game loss to Long Beach Poly. However, this game was all about the Rams.
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Huntington Beach, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Mission Viejo Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Newly-crowned LA Chargers Coach of the Week Stephen Barbee and his Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits will have their hands full this week as they travel to Mission Viejo for a game pitting two of the state’s top ten programs against each other at 7 p.m. on Friday.
PREVIEW: Compton vs. Paramount, Football
After a pair of high-scoring victories last month, Compton is on the road to take on Paramount tonight in a local non-league matchup. Compton (2-0) has already scored 121 points this season and is going up against a Paramount defense that is coming off a 26-13 loss to Narbonne in its season opener. Compton will have to be keyed on Paramount defensive end and running back Bishop Williams who contributed on both sides of the ball for the Pirates last week.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night
Week two of Orange County high school football begins on Thursday, Sept. 1. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email to timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores here with our readers throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage. All you...
ocsportszone.com
Cypress High School’s Rick Feldman named LA Chargers OC coach of the week
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a summer competition at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Cypress High School football coach Rick Feldman has been selected the Los Angeles Chargers Orange County Coach of the Week. The program receives $1,000 from the Los Angeles...
Bryson Financial Sponsors Cross Country/Track & Field Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our cross country and track and field coverage for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Bryson Financial, as they continue and expand their cross country sponsorship from last year. Bryson is a local leader in financial and insurance services, serving the Long...
Swimming: Longtime Wilson Coach Eric Berg Resigns, Brandon D’Sa Hired
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. One of Long Beach’s premier sports programs is undergoing a big change. The Wilson administration confirmed Wednesday that longtime boys’ swim coach Eric Berg has stepped down after 16 very successful seasons coaching the Bruins. The school also announced that fellow Bruins alum Brandon D’Sa has been hired as the next Wilson boys’ swim coach.
Football: St. Anthony Fails To Capitalize, Loses To Dominguez
The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Everything was looking good early as St. Anthony searched for its first win of the season against Dominguez on Friday night, but the Saints lost its grip and fell 28-15 to the visiting Dons at St. Pius X.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: High school football games drawing big, enthusiastic crowds again
Segerstrom fans cheer on the Jaguars Friday night in a non-league game against Santa Ana Valley. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Commentary: Marching bands are helping make for fun nights too. One of the best parts about the first few weeks of the 2022 fall high school...
LIVE UPDATES: Jordan vs Fairfax Football, Wilson vs Huntington Beach
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Jordan and Fairfax, and Wilson and Redondo Union. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Jordan and 7:30 p.m. at Wilson. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: Jordan is 3-0...
easyreadernews.com
Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV
Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
L.A. Weekly
Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]
42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
Head to North Long Beach for Coconut Honey Shrimp Musubis and Kimchi Butter Katsu Chicken
A lot of us who grew up in L.A.’s ‘hoods share a soft spot for Hawaiian food. It was what we graduated to after years of teriyaki chicken and beef plates; a cold scoop of creamy macaroni salad, served next to steamed rice, felt like the biggest upgrade in the world back then. Besides the poke invasion of Southern California that took place over the last five years, most casual Hawaiian spots have stuck to the same traditional menu, offering just-the-hits.
