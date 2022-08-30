ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Daily Montanan

Montanans must reject calls to change constitution, or end women’s rights

The storm clouds are gathering, readying a downpour of attacks on women’s right to reproductive self-determination. Prime time, and obviously well-funded, television ads have, for months, been proclaiming the value and humanness of children of all ages, whether “planned” or not.  Viewers are being assaulted with barely-understandable, baby-talking fetuses saying the same thing—”I wasn’t planned, […] The post Montanans must reject calls to change constitution, or end women’s rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Independent

Mother demands Texas education board ban teaching about Gandhi as part of CRT crackdown

A Texas mother identifying herself as Jenna told the State Board of Education that its first graders should not be learning about Mahatma Gandhi because she considers such instruction part of critical race theory. “This revision wants to teach a first grader whose still putting notes to the Tooth Fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi’s lead to a peaceful protest,” Jenna said. A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don’t want to be good little global citizens where our borders are considered a military zone.” State Board of Education member Marisa...
Mic

Ron Johnson wants your bubbie back on the job

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson loves labor. Not capital-L Labor, a movement dedicated to leveling the lopsided power dynamic between employees and employers. No, he hates that kind of labor. What Johnson loves is labor in the sense that he wants more people to work, work, work dammit. Imagine Ebenezer Scrooge in the final part of A Christmas Carol when he yells down at a child to ask what day it is, only this time it’s Ron Johnson screaming at the same child (and their mother) to get a job. Yeah.
The Hill

NotedDC — Classified material raises pressure on Garland

More pressure is building on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge former President Trump after the Department of Justice (DOJ) asserted that documents at the former president’s Florida estate were likely shielded from federal investigators. The DOJ’s most recent court filing, detailing how federal officials’ attempted to recover records...
