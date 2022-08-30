Read full article on original website
Related
Montanans must reject calls to change constitution, or end women’s rights
The storm clouds are gathering, readying a downpour of attacks on women’s right to reproductive self-determination. Prime time, and obviously well-funded, television ads have, for months, been proclaiming the value and humanness of children of all ages, whether “planned” or not. Viewers are being assaulted with barely-understandable, baby-talking fetuses saying the same thing—”I wasn’t planned, […] The post Montanans must reject calls to change constitution, or end women’s rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
americanmilitarynews.com
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging the state’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. BREAKING FOOTAGE: Iran seizes US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering...
'Pro-Life' Republican Warns GOP That Abortion is 'Political Minefield'
South Carolina Republicans have begun to waver on their support for a proposed ban on abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Mother demands Texas education board ban teaching about Gandhi as part of CRT crackdown
A Texas mother identifying herself as Jenna told the State Board of Education that its first graders should not be learning about Mahatma Gandhi because she considers such instruction part of critical race theory. “This revision wants to teach a first grader whose still putting notes to the Tooth Fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi’s lead to a peaceful protest,” Jenna said. A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don’t want to be good little global citizens where our borders are considered a military zone.” State Board of Education member Marisa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mic
Ron Johnson wants your bubbie back on the job
Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson loves labor. Not capital-L Labor, a movement dedicated to leveling the lopsided power dynamic between employees and employers. No, he hates that kind of labor. What Johnson loves is labor in the sense that he wants more people to work, work, work dammit. Imagine Ebenezer Scrooge in the final part of A Christmas Carol when he yells down at a child to ask what day it is, only this time it’s Ron Johnson screaming at the same child (and their mother) to get a job. Yeah.
A Gun-Loving Gubernatorial Candidate Could Tip Oregon To Republicans
A former Democrat is threatening to tip Oregon’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial election to conservatives, but the party thinks it’s found just the issue to keep liberal voters in its corner: gun control. Oregon, a solid blue state where Democrats have controlled the governor’s office since the 1980s, is...
Newsom Redirects California Heat Wave Issue by Pointing to Texas Coal Usage
The Democratic governor of the country's most populous state responded to criticism that California's green energy was reducing electric capacity.
Washington GOP Senate nominee Tiffany Smiley tackles fentanyl crisis at the border: 'It's killing our kids'
Tiffany Smiley, the Republican nominee for Senate in the state of Washington, is determined to end the drug crisis hitting the citizens of her state hard as deaths from fentanyl overdoses continue to climb. She joined a number of other Republican women, brought together by the conservative women's advocacy group...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NotedDC — Classified material raises pressure on Garland
More pressure is building on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge former President Trump after the Department of Justice (DOJ) asserted that documents at the former president’s Florida estate were likely shielded from federal investigators. The DOJ’s most recent court filing, detailing how federal officials’ attempted to recover records...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0