Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Chilwell inspires Chelsea comeback to sink West Ham and lift Thomas Tuchel
Just at a point when Thomas Tuchel’s tactics were being questioned, when players like Ben Chilwell must have been wondering about their place and so many at Stamford Bridge had been critical of refereeing decisions, all of these elements came together for a badly needed 2-1 win over West Ham United.It really looked like it was going to be so much worse for Tuchel. It instead ended up being the sort of victory that can prove invigorating, albeit only after a game that dramatically improved late on.These erratic 90 minutes showed why there has been some concern within Chelsea, but...
Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Erling Haaland eyes another hat-trick
Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League desperately needing to pick up points after losing their last three games. Manager Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after their loss to Arsenal on Wednesday in which Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win.The Villans only have a solitary win thus far - 2-1 against Everton - and sit second bottom in the table after four defeats from five games. New faces could turn their form around with deadline day signings Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek providing more top-flight experience to Gerrard’s side.However, they have...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0