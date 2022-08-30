Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark

Newark PD Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets.

Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 4:20 p.m., a man was found lying on the sidewalk near a bodega at South Orange Avenue and Munn, RLS Media reports. He was also pronounced dead.

Around 7:50 p.m., police were called to a home on the 100 block of Pennington Street, where a female was found unresponsive, Fragé said. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her death was not considered suspicious.

All three incidents remain under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.