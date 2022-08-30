ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Newark PD Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets.

Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 4:20 p.m., a man was found lying on the sidewalk near a bodega at South Orange Avenue and Munn, RLS Media reports. He was also pronounced dead.

Around 7:50 p.m., police were called to a home on the 100 block of Pennington Street, where a female was found unresponsive, Fragé said. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her death was not considered suspicious.

All three incidents remain under investigation.

Comments / 24

Flizanto
3d ago

that's Tragic😟 My condolences to the 3 people's family and friends....this is getting worse than i thought

Reply
9
Richard Strong
3d ago

People die everyday and not just in Newark. We need to be more sympathetic. We don't know how they died.

Reply(2)
5
 

