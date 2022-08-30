Read full article on original website
Chris Johnson’s forecast: A very unsettled holiday weekend ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After a brief break in the humidity and some dry time, big changes are ahead for the holiday weekend. Tonight, passing high clouds are expected with dry conditions winning out. Lows are not as cool as the past few nights but still pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
Justin Logan’s forecast: Stormy at times
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The dreaded humidity will increase through the day, so by the afternoon you’ll feel the difference. The increased moisture and daytime heating will lead to isolated showers and storms. Most of the area stays dry today with highs in the mid to upper...
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We typically don’t think about snow, in August, but did you know, that the weather, in August, could indicate how many days of snow we see this winter?. Foggy weather isn’t uncommon in Central and Eastern Kentucky, but it could be a predictor of how...
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 3
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
‘It’s time to hustle’: UK parking shuffles for big game day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, UK’s football season opens with the big game against Miami University Redhawks. It also marks the first of eight times when UK students and staff will have to relocate their cars to make room for football fans. The following places and...
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
EKU falls short against Eastern Michigan in season opener
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 56) – Eastern Kentucky fought valiantly in their season opener against Eastern Michigan, but fell short 42-34 on Friday night. The Colonels were without head coach Walt Wells, who is at home now recovering from a cardiac episode this past Sunday. Parker McKinney threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 49 yards and another touchdown. EKU’s Dakota Allen scored on a touchdown catch with 7:13 left to play to cut the deficit to 35-27.
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
Keeneland holding hiring events in search for seasonal employees for Fall Meet, Breeders' Cup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is hiring seasonal employees for its Fall Meet and Breeders' Cup Team. The racetrack outside Lexington is hosting hiring events from Sept. 6-29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.
Dunbar preps for battle against Woodford Co. in Game of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs (1-1) have been battle tested since Week one, and now they host Woodford County (2-0) for another test in this week’s Home Team Friday Night Game of the Week. A one-point loss to Madison Central after leading through...
Sept. 2: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Sept. 2 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Lexington Catholic and East Jessamine. Play number one:...
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
Golden Alert canceled for 51-year-old Lexington man
The Lexington Police Department has canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Smith. He has been located and is safe.
Donut Days Bakery celebrates 5 decades of service
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “We’re all kind of a family. We joke back and forth, and we’ve come to know each other,” said longtime customer of Donut Days bakery Edward Allison. Allison has been a loyal customer at donut days bakery for 50 years,...
Look: Kentucky Reveals Week One Uniforms
Kentucky football has revealed its uniform choice for their season opener against Miami (OH) on Saturday night: Senior linebacker DeAndre Square is pictured with a familiar look for Kentucky, as the Wildcats will dawn a blue helmet, blue jersey and white pants on Saturday night against the ...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
Punchmade Records Is Gearing Up To Be The Hottest Record Label in Kentucky
There has been a recent uptick in the number of hitmakers in the city that is known for being the home of the rap great Punchmade Dev, and this phenomenon has attracted a significant amount of attention and discussion. Dev is at the forefront of the music industry in Lexington as a result of the fact that he manages his own record label, Punchmade Records. He is also paving the way for the other artists and label mates who he collaborates with in this capacity. Examine them by clicking on the links that are shown further down in this paragraph.
Need for blood donations increase ahead of holiday weekend, how to change a life
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — Blood banks like the Kentucky Blood Center are still in an uphill battle, and staff is asking the community to help as Labor Day weekend approaches. Donations tend to slow down during the summer months. Leaders with the Kentucky Blood Center said that’s been the case summer of 2022 as well.
