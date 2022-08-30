Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
‘We’re $20 or 30 million behind’: BWWB chairman in exclusive audio worries utility couldn’t handle new meter-reading tech
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 1, Birmingham’s mayor applied new pressure to the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the wake of our reporting on several issues there including overdue and incorrect bills. Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted a thread that claims the water works board back in 2016...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Power extending Lake Martin summer lake levels into October
Summer will last a little longer at Lake Martin, since Alabama Power is extending the lake’s summer pool for a few more weeks. Usually, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, reaching winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower lake level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, reaching full summer pool around the end of April. The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15.
Alabama has no plans for gas-powered car ban like California
Alabama is spending taxpayer dollars to support the electric vehicle industry but do not expect the state to establish a plan to phase out gas-powered engines like California has announced. Alabama ranks fourth among states in automotive exports, and while electric vehicles are becoming part of the vehicle industry here...
ABC 33/40 News
Dozens of Alabamians request business applications for medical cannabis program
With just a few clicks, dozens of Alabamians have now requested applications online to grow, sell, transport, process and test medical cannabis. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission started accepting requests for business applications Thursday morning. "There's a lot of interest in this and in fact it's growing interest right now"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to host drive to support Mississippi residents impacted by water issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham, along with the Christian Service Mission announced Friday, it will host a water and supply drive for the residents of Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson residents continue to deal with issues caused by severe flooding and a troubled water system. The drive will...
wtvy.com
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Companies like Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative are helping customers save money with regular rebates. Currently, Alabama Power is offering a rebate up to $200 if their customers install a smart thermostat by Dec. 1. Alabama Power southern division manager Mike Jordan says this is...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB football at Protective Stadium helping businesses boom
This is the second season since the University of Alabama at Birmingham decided to move from Legion Field to Protective Stadium and businesses in Birmingham's Uptown have been benefiting from the crowds. People who were tailgating in the area prior to the first game, said this is a much better...
Pandemic and schools, gas-engine bans, Saban’s rebukes: Down in Alabama
We’re starting to see the pandemic’s effect on education. Electric vehicles do get some love in Alabama, but don’t look for us to go the California route. And we have another sign that college football season is upon us. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and...
RELATED PEOPLE
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
WSFA
9 Alabama aiports to share $18M in improvement grants
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine airports around Alabama will soon share approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office. The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades at the...
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’
Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
Striking Alabama miners say company attempting to fire 40 workers
The United Mine Workers of America said Friday that Warrior Met Coal is making a “serious miscalculation” by saying it will not allow 40 striking union members to return to work. The company, in response, said that the employees in question have participated in “acts or threats of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama teachers bring cows to classrooms to show students importance of farming
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. As the daughter of a dairy farmer, Sylacauga educator Rachel Chastain learned a lot from cows. She can school anyone on the chemical makeup of milk. She understands the science behind Alabama’s...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Alabaster looks to grow center with new development
People in Alabaster will have the chance to weigh in next month on a proposal to buy a new multi-use facility. The estimated cost is roughly $8 million. If approved, the city will pay one million this year, then pay off the rest over time, which would break down into $350 thousand each year until it is paid off.
WALA-TV FOX10
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama gets federal funds to help rural farmers' mental health
“A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” is partnering with the Alabama Dept. of Mental Health to train 500 people in rural areas about suicide prevention. Farming is a big business in Alabama but the thousands of people who work to keep food on our tables can sometimes battle mental health issues like anyone else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Department of Health to receive 69,900+ updated COVID-19 boosters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Health is set to receive thousands of doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots released by Moderna and Pfizer. Around 69,900 doses of the new booster shots are due to arrive within the next two weeks. The boosters, known as bivalent boosters, have been defined on fda.gov as including “components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant."
In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project
The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
COVID Still Topping 2020 Numbers in Alabama, but Conditions Not as Bad as in 2021
Although many Alabamians seem to believe the pandemic is over, judging by the lack of masks being worn inside stores and other public buildings, the virus actually is affecting more Alabamians now than it did two years ago. On Thursday, the average of new cases being reported daily in the...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
Comments / 2