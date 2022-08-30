ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Power extending Lake Martin summer lake levels into October

Summer will last a little longer at Lake Martin, since Alabama Power is extending the lake’s summer pool for a few more weeks. Usually, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, reaching winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower lake level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, reaching full summer pool around the end of April. The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama has no plans for gas-powered car ban like California

Alabama is spending taxpayer dollars to support the electric vehicle industry but do not expect the state to establish a plan to phase out gas-powered engines like California has announced. Alabama ranks fourth among states in automotive exports, and while electric vehicles are becoming part of the vehicle industry here...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Dozens of Alabamians request business applications for medical cannabis program

With just a few clicks, dozens of Alabamians have now requested applications online to grow, sell, transport, process and test medical cannabis. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission started accepting requests for business applications Thursday morning. "There's a lot of interest in this and in fact it's growing interest right now"...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Companies like Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative are helping customers save money with regular rebates. Currently, Alabama Power is offering a rebate up to $200 if their customers install a smart thermostat by Dec. 1. Alabama Power southern division manager Mike Jordan says this is...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

UAB football at Protective Stadium helping businesses boom

This is the second season since the University of Alabama at Birmingham decided to move from Legion Field to Protective Stadium and businesses in Birmingham's Uptown have been benefiting from the crowds. People who were tailgating in the area prior to the first game, said this is a much better...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

9 Alabama aiports to share $18M in improvement grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine airports around Alabama will soon share approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office. The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades at the...
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’

Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
JEMISON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Alabaster looks to grow center with new development

People in Alabaster will have the chance to weigh in next month on a proposal to buy a new multi-use facility. The estimated cost is roughly $8 million. If approved, the city will pay one million this year, then pay off the rest over time, which would break down into $350 thousand each year until it is paid off.
ALABASTER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama gets federal funds to help rural farmers' mental health

“A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” is partnering with the Alabama Dept. of Mental Health to train 500 people in rural areas about suicide prevention. Farming is a big business in Alabama but the thousands of people who work to keep food on our tables can sometimes battle mental health issues like anyone else.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama Department of Health to receive 69,900+ updated COVID-19 boosters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Health is set to receive thousands of doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots released by Moderna and Pfizer. Around 69,900 doses of the new booster shots are due to arrive within the next two weeks. The boosters, known as bivalent boosters, have been defined on fda.gov as including “components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant."
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
ALABAMA STATE

